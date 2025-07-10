Nottingham Forest eye James McAtee as Morgan Gibbs-White replacement - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

TELEGRAPH

Nottingham Forest are expected to make a formal offer for Manchester City attacking midfielder James McAtee with Morgan Gibbs-White bound for Tottenham.

DAILY MIRROR

Sporting Lisbon have imposed a "cooling off" period over talks with Arsenal on Viktor Gyokeres after reaching a stalemate with the Gunners.

A second witness has come forward to refute Spanish police claims Liverpool star Diogo Jota appeared to be speeding when he crashed his Lamborghini supercar.

THE SUN

AFC Wimbledon's Osman Foyo has been charged with breaching betting rules.

DAILY MAIL

Rio Ferdinand's son Lorenz has joined the ever-growing list of nepo-babies to sign for Premier League clubs after graduating from Brighton's youth academy.

Xabi Alonso is reportedly poised to hold showdown talks with Vinicius Jnr and Kylian Mbappe following Real Madrid's 4-0 thrashing by PSG at the FIFA Club World Cup.

GUARDIAN

Chelsea have been handed a major boost by Moisés Caicedo returning to training before the Club World Cup final, raising hopes that the midfielder will recover from an ankle injury in time to face Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Newcastle have held advanced talks with the aim of signing the England midfielder Jordan Nobbs. The 32-year-old is wanted by the Women's Super League Two club on a free transfer.