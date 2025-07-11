AC Milan target Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson - Paper Talk
Plus: Sporting Lisbon have imposed a "cooling off" period over talks with Arsenal on Viktor Gyokeres after reaching a stalemate with the Gunners
Friday 11 July 2025 23:00, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Nicolas Jackson is on AC Milan's six-man shortlist for a new centre forward and the Italians are confident he can be prised away from Chelsea after falling down the pecking order.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
- Download the Sky Sports app
Wimbledon has run out of Evian water supplies amid the blistering weather at the Championships, forcing organisers to shut down the tournament's branded refill stations.
Lauren Hemp has vowed that the Lionesses will not be complacent against major tournament debutants Wales as they aim to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Women's Euros.
THE SUN
Pep Guardiola was spotted at the first night of Oasis' comeback gig in Manchester.
WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.
Enzo Fernandez revealed he fell to the floor with dizziness due to the 'dangerous' heat at the Club World Cup.
THE GUARDIAN
The Premier League wants to introduce 'Ref Cams' to offer extra in-game footage to broadcasters.
DAILY EXPRESS
Bryan Mbeumo appears to be paying close attention to his potential future teammates at Manchester United as he waits to complete a transfer after liking Leny Yoro's Instagram picture.
DAILY RECORD
Cercle Brugge left-back Flavio Nazinho is reportedly a transfer target for Celtic.