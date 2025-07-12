Marcus Rashford set for crunch talks with Man Utd hierarchy as forward pursues Old Trafford exit - Paper Talk
Plus: Newcastle rekindle their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike; Arsenal are told Viktor Gyokeres will be their player once his asking price is met; Chelsea eye move for PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma
Saturday 12 July 2025 22:28, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
THE MIRROR
Marcus Rashford is set for crunch talks scheduled with Manchester United's hierarchy this week. The England forward's representatives want to know the precise financial terms United will accept for his departure.
Altay Bayindir's agent has been at Carrington this week to discuss his client's Manchester United future.
THE TELEGRAPH
Newcastle United have rekindled their interest in French forward Hugo Ekitike as they look to find a striker to play alongside Alexander Isak.
Arsenal have been told Viktor Gyökeres will be their player once his asking price is met - with the Sporting striker going on strike to force through his move to the Emirates Stadium.
DAILY MAIL
Manchester United could be forced to sign another goalkeeper after Andre Onana's hamstring injury.
Jack Grealish emotionally declared his love for Manchester City supporters as he looks set to leave the club.
THE SUN
Chelsea are eyeing a move for PSG stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma ahead of their upcoming Club World Cup final clash.
Sunderland are ready to give teenage sensation Chris Rigg a pay rise to keep him from Premier League rivals.
DAILY EXPRESS
John Swift is having a Portsmouth medical ahead of a free transfer to Fratton Park.
DAILY RECORD
PSV Eindhoven have lined up a replacement for Luuk De Jong should the Rangers-linked striker decide to move on.