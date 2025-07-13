Alejandro Garnacho rejects chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE TELEGRAPH

Alejandro Garnacho has rejected the opportunity to pursue a move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

THE MIRROR

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard has emerged as a target for Bayern Munich, who are keen to strengthen their forward line this summer.

Brendan Rodgers has made it clear he won't let speculation over his Celtic future become a distraction.

THE SUN

Manchester United's hunt for a bargain striker has hit a significant setback with Dusan Vlahovic set to snub a move to Old Trafford in favour of joining AC Milan.

Image: Dusan Vlahovic has reportedly snubbed a move to Manchester United in favour of AC Milan

Bournemouth want to move out Brazilian keeper Neto but are being hindered by his massive wages.

Wolves will put Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on their shortlist to replace Matheus Cunha.

Veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson hopes to carry on playing after leaving Manchester City.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham are looking to ramp up their summer rebuild with an ambitious move for Liverpool's Harvey Elliott.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at all of Harvey Elliott's goals for Liverpool in the Premier League.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal are increasingly confident of reaching an agreement with 18-year-old winger Ethan Nwaneri over a new contract.

DAILY RECORD

Former on-loan Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny has dropped a major hint that he is on the brink of joining Besiktas.