Alejandro Garnacho rejects chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr - Paper Talk
Plus: Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard has emerged as a target for Bayern Munich; Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has snubbed a move to Manchester United in favour of AC Milan; West Ham are interested in Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott
Sunday 13 July 2025 22:43, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
THE TELEGRAPH
Alejandro Garnacho has rejected the opportunity to pursue a move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.
THE MIRROR
Arsenal star Leandro Trossard has emerged as a target for Bayern Munich, who are keen to strengthen their forward line this summer.
Brendan Rodgers has made it clear he won't let speculation over his Celtic future become a distraction.
THE SUN
Manchester United's hunt for a bargain striker has hit a significant setback with Dusan Vlahovic set to snub a move to Old Trafford in favour of joining AC Milan.
Bournemouth want to move out Brazilian keeper Neto but are being hindered by his massive wages.
Wolves will put Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on their shortlist to replace Matheus Cunha.
Veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson hopes to carry on playing after leaving Manchester City.
THE GUARDIAN
West Ham are looking to ramp up their summer rebuild with an ambitious move for Liverpool's Harvey Elliott.
DAILY MAIL
Arsenal are increasingly confident of reaching an agreement with 18-year-old winger Ethan Nwaneri over a new contract.
DAILY RECORD
Former on-loan Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny has dropped a major hint that he is on the brink of joining Besiktas.