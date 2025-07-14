Jose Mourinho could offer Marcus Rashford an exit from Man Utd as Fenerbahce consider offer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Jose Mourinho could offer Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford a reunion with him at Fenerbahce.

Bayern Munich will go head to head with Arsenal in the race to sign Eberechi Eze.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have all informed Manchester United they want to leave the club this summer

Sunderland are plotting a swoop to make Fiorentina star Amir Richardson their seventh summer signing.

Botafogo are making plans for the possible exit of goalkeeper John Victor to Manchester United by hunting for a new goalkeeper.

THE STANDARD

Brentford are weighing up a move for Ipswich winger Omari Hutchinson as they look to replace the Manchester United-bound Bryan Mbeumo.

THE EXPRESS

Nottingham Forest have joined the race for Ben Doak after registering their interest in the Liverpool teenager.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Michael Bridge explains why Nottingham Forest believe Spurs' deal for Morgan Gibbs-White is now off, and why the club are consulting their lawyers about potential legal action.

DAILY MAIL

Morgan Gibbs-White has held further talks with Nottingham Forest amid the dispute over his planned £60m move to Tottenham.

Manchester United have summoned the club's five unwanted stars, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia, back to training at Carrington, but are making sure they don't come into contact with head coach Ruben Amorim or their team-mates.

Liverpool value Harvey Elliott at £40m with a buy-back clause, or £50m without one, amid interest from West Ham.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at all of Harvey Elliott's goals for Liverpool in the Premier League.

THE MIRROR

Massimo Luongo has been training with Millwall in a bid to try and win a contract with the Championship club after leaving Ipswich Town.

THE TELEGRAPH

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has confirmed that it will consider the possibility of cutting two regional men's teams before the 2027-28 season.