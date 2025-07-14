Jose Mourinho could offer Marcus Rashford an exit from Man Utd as Fenerbahce consider offer - Paper Talk
Plus: Bayern Munich are set to go head to head with Arsenal for the signing of Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze; Brentford are weighing up a move for Ipswich's Omari Hutchinson as a Bryan Mbeumo replacement; Liverpool value midfielder Harvey Elliott at up to £50m amid West Ham interest
Monday 14 July 2025 23:16, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Jose Mourinho could offer Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford a reunion with him at Fenerbahce.
Bayern Munich will go head to head with Arsenal in the race to sign Eberechi Eze.
Sunderland are plotting a swoop to make Fiorentina star Amir Richardson their seventh summer signing.
Botafogo are making plans for the possible exit of goalkeeper John Victor to Manchester United by hunting for a new goalkeeper.
THE STANDARD
Brentford are weighing up a move for Ipswich winger Omari Hutchinson as they look to replace the Manchester United-bound Bryan Mbeumo.
THE EXPRESS
Nottingham Forest have joined the race for Ben Doak after registering their interest in the Liverpool teenager.
DAILY MAIL
Morgan Gibbs-White has held further talks with Nottingham Forest amid the dispute over his planned £60m move to Tottenham.
Manchester United have summoned the club's five unwanted stars, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia, back to training at Carrington, but are making sure they don't come into contact with head coach Ruben Amorim or their team-mates.
Liverpool value Harvey Elliott at £40m with a buy-back clause, or £50m without one, amid interest from West Ham.
THE MIRROR
Massimo Luongo has been training with Millwall in a bid to try and win a contract with the Championship club after leaving Ipswich Town.
THE TELEGRAPH
The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has confirmed that it will consider the possibility of cutting two regional men's teams before the 2027-28 season.