Jadon Sancho: Nottingham Forest plotting a shock swoop for Man Utd outcast - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Nottingham Forest are plotting a sensational swoop for Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho.

Saudi Pro League chiefs are considering a record shattering bid to sign Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr, according to reports.

Jack Marriott could miss the start of Wrexham's season after having his appendix removed.

THE TELEGRAPH

Jack Grealish has agreed to return to Manchester City to train individually as he waits on a move away from the club.

Sheffield Wednesday's crisis is reaching breaking point, with fears over Hillsborough being ready for the new season amid safety concerns, and two senior players exiting the club.

DAILY MAIL

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa reportedly wants to leave the club this summer despite the Bees being willing to open talks over a new contract.

Marko Arnautovic was reportedly extremely close to joining Manchester United in 2022 but was not allowed to leave for the Red Devils, according to his agent.

DAILY EXPRESS

Alexander Isak is said to be open to a move to the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hilal reportedly in the mix to sign the goalscorer from Newcastle.

Napoli's acquisition of Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese appears to have shut the door on a potential move for Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, who had been linked with the Serie A champions.

Bayern Munich reportedly remain hopeful of securing Luis Diaz, despite Liverpool dismissing their initial £58.6million bid for the winger.

Xavi Simons wants to join a Premier League club and he has reportedly recruited the services of a top agent to make it happen.

Senne Lammens has already publicly given the green light to a Manchester United transfer this summer if the opportunity arises.

THE TIMES

Galatasaray are trying to persuade Ederson to join them from Manchester City.

Leah Williamson, the England captain, is a doubt for her team's Euro 2025 semi-final after an ankle injury suffered during Thursday night's quarter-final against Sweden left her in a protective boot and on crutches.

THE ATHLETIC

Christantus Uche has emerged as one of the players Leeds United have made enquiries about this summer.

DAILY STAR

Napoli have left Victor Osimhen out of their pre-season training camp, fuelling speculation about his imminent departure.

Florian Wirtz's father has told how Arne Slot played a pivotal role in his son's decision to join Liverpool over Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Fantasy Premier League have introduced a radical new change to points scoring.

DAILY MIRROR

Takehiro Tomiyasu has opened up on the circumstances behind his early exit from Arsenal after agreeing to leave the club 12 months before the end of his contract.

THE STANDARD

Thomas Frank did not rule out a summer departure for Heung-min Son, but insisted he was "not worried" about the Tottenham forward's future.

SCOTTISH SUN

Louis Munteanu is closing in on a move away from CFR Cluj, according to the Romanian club's owner.

Dundee's plans for a state-of-the-art new training centre in the city's Riverside area are in limbo - after they lost out on SFA funding for the project.

DAILY RECORD

Kieran Tierney insists Brendan Rodgers is as driven as ever and won't be distracted by contract countdown talk.

Alfie Dorrington is facing an uphill battle to force his way into the plans of new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank after the Aberdeen cup hero was not given a squad number for the club's pre-season schedule.

Luuk de Jong appears to have played his final game for PSV Eindhoven after having the No 9 shirt taken away from him.