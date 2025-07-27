Newcastle add Nicolas Jackson and Ollie Watkins to the shortlist of targets to replace Alexander Isak - Paper Talk
Plus: West Ham could cash in on midfielder Lucas Paqueta for just £30m; Manchester United join Brentford in the race to sign Idrissa Gueye; Fulham have added Raheem Sterling to their list of targets this summer
Sunday 27 July 2025 07:58, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Newcastle have drawn up a shortlist of four strikers in case they're forced to sell Alexander Isak. Those four are named as Nicolas Jackson, Ollie Watkins, Yoane Wissa and Benjamin Sesko.
West Ham are ready to cash in on Lucas Paqueta and could accept an offer in the region of £30m.
THE INDEPENDENT
Arsenal will now step up their interest in Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze after securing the signing of Viktor Gyokeres.
THE SUN
Brentford face a transfer battle with Manchester United over whizzkid Idrissa Gueye.
West Ham's London Stadium is facing major financial difficulties.
THE TELEGRAPH
Fulham have put Raheem Sterling on a shortlist of summer targets - but will wait until later in the window to move for the Chelsea forward.
THE MIRROR
Former Arsenal star Carl Jenkinson required oxygen and was taken to hospital after suffering a horror injury in a pre-season friendly.
The Lionesses will net more than just a trophy if they beat Spain on Sunday night - they will hit a £15m jackpot, too.
THE ATHLETIC
Fulham are in advanced talks with Arsenal over a move to re-sign winger Reiss Nelson.
Everton are in talks to sign Lyon winger Malick Fofana.
Everton have made progress over a deal for Bayern Munich defender Adam Aznou.
