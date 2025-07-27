 Skip to content

Newcastle add Nicolas Jackson and Ollie Watkins to the shortlist of targets to replace Alexander Isak - Paper Talk

Plus: West Ham could cash in on midfielder Lucas Paqueta for just £30m; Manchester United join Brentford in the race to sign Idrissa Gueye; Fulham have added Raheem Sterling to their list of targets this summer

Sunday 27 July 2025 07:58, UK

Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle have drawn up a shortlist of four strikers in case they're forced to sell Alexander Isak. Those four are named as Nicolas Jackson, Ollie Watkins, Yoane Wissa and Benjamin Sesko.

West Ham are ready to cash in on Lucas Paqueta and could accept an offer in the region of £30m.

THE INDEPENDENT

Arsenal will now step up their interest in Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze after securing the signing of Viktor Gyokeres.

THE SUN

Brentford face a transfer battle with Manchester United over whizzkid Idrissa Gueye.

West Ham's London Stadium is facing major financial difficulties.

THE TELEGRAPH

Fulham have put Raheem Sterling on a shortlist of summer targets - but will wait until later in the window to move for the Chelsea forward.

Southampton's Lesley Ugochukwu (left) and Arsenal's Raheem Sterling battle for the ball
Image: Raheem Sterling spent last season on loan at Arsenal

THE MIRROR

Former Arsenal star Carl Jenkinson required oxygen and was taken to hospital after suffering a horror injury in a pre-season friendly.

The Lionesses will net more than just a trophy if they beat Spain on Sunday night - they will hit a £15m jackpot, too.

Rachel Yankey hopes Lauren James will be fit for the Euro 2025 final against Spain, but admits the Lionesses won't be defined by her availability.

THE ATHLETIC

Fulham are in advanced talks with Arsenal over a move to re-sign winger Reiss Nelson.

Everton are in talks to sign Lyon winger Malick Fofana.

Everton have made progress over a deal for Bayern Munich defender Adam Aznou.

