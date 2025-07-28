 Skip to content

Everton want Jack Grealish loan deal from Man City as Man Utd weight up Gianluigi Donnarumma move - Paper Talk

Plus: Nottingham Forest have enlisted a legal team to represent them at Crystal Palace's appeal against their Europa League demotion; Man Utd are reportedly looking to hijack Newcastle's bid to sign Benjamin Sesko; George Russell is closing in on a big deal to stay at Mercedes

Monday 28 July 2025 22:03, UK

Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE INDEPENDENT

Everton are aiming to secure a loan deal for Jack Grealish, although any negotiation depends on whether Manchester City will accept a "deluxe" temporary agreement or push for a permanent sale.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma after Paris Saint-Germain agreed a £34.9m deal to sign a new goalkeeper.

Manuel Ugarte has vowed to show he is worth the £50m fee Manchester United paid for him.

DAILY MAIL

Nottingham Forest have enlisted a legal team to represent them at Crystal Palace's appeal against the decision to demote them from the Europa League.

Toby Collyer is open to going out on loan from Manchester United this season as competition for places at Old Trafford hots up.

George Russell is closing in on a £30m-a-year, multi-season deal to stay at Mercedes.

Thomas Frank has revealed how he plans to build on Ange Postecoglou's legacy at Tottenham - and hinted at a major role for Son Heung-min next season.

Thomas Frank will not have been impressed with the attacking quality of his team
Image: Thomas Frank has been speaking about his plans as Spurs manager

THE SUN

Ambitious Saudi outfit NEOM are closing in on highly-rated French defender Nathan Zeze, who has been dubbed the next William Saliba.

Man Utd are reportedly looking to hijack Newcastle's bid to sign Benjamin Sesko.

The son of Roma and Italy legend Francesco Totti has retired from professional football aged just 19.

DAILY RECORD

Ross McCausland is set to join Aris Limassol on loan, according to a report.

Ross McCausland
Image: Ross McCausland could be leaving Rangers on loan

Winger Vaclav Cerny looks to have earned a surprise second chance at Wolfsburg, after appearing to be on the brink of an exit after his loan spell at Rangers.

Aberdeen have renewed their interest in Marko Lazetic - as Jimmy Thelin looks to bring in four new signings before the close of the window.

Celtic are said to be lining up a loan move for Manchester City defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey.

