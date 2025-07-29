Man Utd could include Alejandro Garnacho in swap deal for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins - Paper Talk
Plus: Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton catches eye of Ligue 1 side Lyon; Manchester United will not get into a bidding war for PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma
Tuesday 29 July 2025 21:43, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
THE INDEPENDENT
Manchester United have spoken to both Chelsea and Aston Villa about Alejandro Garnacho, as well as the possibility of players such as Nicolas Jackson and Ollie Watkins going the other way.
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
- Download the Sky Sports app
- Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
DAILY MIRROR
Manchester United are stepping up their bid to sign a striker before the start of the new season - with Ollie Watkins now their first-choice target.
THE TIMES
Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton has caught the eye of Lyon.
THE SUN
Manchester United will not get involved in a bidding war for Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Manchester United are keen for fellow Treble winner Luke Littler to return to Old Trafford and show off his latest darts trophy.
THE ATHLETIC
Girona have made an approach for Aston Villa left-back Alex Moreno.
Chelsea have set the asking price for Albania striker Armando Broja at £25m.
Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.