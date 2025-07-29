Man Utd could include Alejandro Garnacho in swap deal for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE INDEPENDENT

Manchester United have spoken to both Chelsea and Aston Villa about Alejandro Garnacho, as well as the possibility of players such as Nicolas Jackson and Ollie Watkins going the other way.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are stepping up their bid to sign a striker before the start of the new season - with Ollie Watkins now their first-choice target.

THE TIMES

Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton has caught the eye of Lyon.

THE SUN

Manchester United will not get involved in a bidding war for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Manchester United are keen for fellow Treble winner Luke Littler to return to Old Trafford and show off his latest darts trophy.

THE ATHLETIC

Girona have made an approach for Aston Villa left-back Alex Moreno.

Chelsea have set the asking price for Albania striker Armando Broja at £25m.

