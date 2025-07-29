 Skip to content

Man Utd could include Alejandro Garnacho in swap deal for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins - Paper Talk

Plus: Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton catches eye of Ligue 1 side Lyon; Manchester United will not get into a bidding war for PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Tuesday 29 July 2025 21:43, UK

Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE INDEPENDENT

Manchester United have spoken to both Chelsea and Aston Villa about Alejandro Garnacho, as well as the possibility of players such as Nicolas Jackson and Ollie Watkins going the other way.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch Ollie Watkins's top five goals in the Premier League from the 24/25 season

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are stepping up their bid to sign a striker before the start of the new season - with Ollie Watkins now their first-choice target.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth analyses Man Utd's striker search with Watkins and Benjamin Sesko potential targets

THE TIMES

Also See:

Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton has caught the eye of Lyon.

THE SUN

Manchester United will not get involved in a bidding war for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Manchester United are keen for fellow Treble winner Luke Littler to return to Old Trafford and show off his latest darts trophy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Former world champions John Part and Mark Webster discuss Luke Littler's scintillating form and whether anyone in the darting world can stop the teenager's dominance

THE ATHLETIC

Girona have made an approach for Aston Villa left-back Alex Moreno.

Chelsea have set the asking price for Albania striker Armando Broja at £25m.

Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season

Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.

ACCAFREEZE WITH SKY BET
ACCAFREEZE WITH SKY BET

AccaFreeze lets you lock in one winning leg of your football acca, so a late goal won't ruin your bet!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW