Alexander Isak fears Benjamin Sesko transfer to Man Utd could end his Liverpool dream - Paper Talk

DAILY MIRROR

Alexander Isak was in limbo on Tuesday night, with the wantaway Newcastle striker fearing that Benjamin Sesko could scupper his dream move to Liverpool.

Liverpool have no plans to return with a third Marc Guehi bid after seeing two approaches rebuffed

Barcelona face a race against time to sell players to make room for Marcus Rashford in their squad, it has been claimed. The Catalan club face a familiar problem as they aim to register the England international, who completed a loan move from Manchester United in July.

THE TIMES

Newcastle United are considering returning with a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Liverpool are looking at a number of young centre-backs across Europe, including Parma's 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United and Newcastle have earmarked Chelsea's Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson as a contingency plan if they miss out on RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

DAILY MAIL

Raheem Sterling is believed to have caught the interest of three Premier League sides, with the forward all but guaranteed to make the move away from Chelsea after being frozen out by head coach Enzo Maresca.

Brandon Williams - the former Manchester United defender - is being chased by clubs in the Championship and overseas.

Roma have reportedly increased their offer to sign Manchester City youngster Claudio Echeverri, with the Serie A side seeking a loan with an option to buy.

THE INDEPENDENT

Commercial entities floated a plan to Real Madrid that the Spanish club could pull out of the Champions League for a season and stage a world tour.

