Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson wants move to Newcastle - Paper Talk
Plus: Chelsea are interested in using Christopher Nkunku as a swap option in the deal to sign RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons; Liverpool are expected to hold talks with Crystal Palace over Marc Guehi after the Community Shield; Everton have stepped up their interest in Jack Grealish
Monday 11 August 2025 07:17, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Nicolas Jackson favours a move to Newcastle United should he leave Chelsea during this transfer window.
THE GUARDIAN
Chelsea are in talks with RB Leipzig over a potential swap deal for Xavi Simons that could lead to Christopher Nkunku returning to the German club.
DAILY MAIL
Liverpool are expected to hold further talks over Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi after the Community Shield.
Hull City appear to have won the race for former Manchester United defender Brandon Williams.
DAILY MIRROR
Former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has sacked his agent will take the lead on his own transfer negotiations as he looks for a new club - with Manchester United his ultimate goal.
THE TIMES
Everton have ramped up their efforts to sign Jack Grealish on loan, with the club not put off by having to pay most of the Man City star's £300,000-a-week wages.
Newcastle are set to offer £30m for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa having seen a £25m bid turned down last month
Phil Foden is a doubt for Man City's Premier League opener with Wolves, with both Mateo Kovacic and Rodri both out for months.
SCOTTISH SUN
Paddy Power have paid out all bets on Celtic to win the Premiership title this season.
DAILY RECORD
Rangers are set to clinch a deal for Nobel Mendy after the Real Betis defender opted for a move to Scotland.
