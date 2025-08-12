Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City monitoring Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid are continuing to follow Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have held constant presences in the stands to watch the 21-year-old.

Liverpool have no intention to sell Ibrahima Konate this window, despite working on moves for two centre-backs.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is the subject of an enquiry from Roma.

THE SUN

Liverpool will not face competition from Chelsea for the signing of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Manchester Utd are eyeing a late move for Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano.

THE TIMES

Liverpool are hoping to secure the transfer of Marc Guehi for a fee that would be about £30m to £35m.

Alexander Isak has moved out of his Newcastle home as he seeks to force a transfer to Liverpool this summer.

THE ATHLETIC

Oleksandr Zinchenko is prepared to run down his contract at Arsenal and leave on a free next summer.

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey favours a move to Newcastle after also being linked with West Ham.

DAILY MIRROR

Leandro Trossard is among the players who may leave Arsenal this summer to make way for Eberechi Eze.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa are eyeing a reunion with Marco Asensio, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa Park.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have withdrawn their request to postpone their Premiership match against St Mirren later this month.

