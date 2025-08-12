Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City monitoring Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton - Paper Talk
Plus: Manchester United are eyeing a move for Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano; Leandro Trossard could leave Arsenal to make way for Eberechi Eze; Aston Villa are eyeing a reunion with Marco Asensio
Tuesday 12 August 2025 22:25, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Real Madrid are continuing to follow Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have held constant presences in the stands to watch the 21-year-old.
Liverpool have no intention to sell Ibrahima Konate this window, despite working on moves for two centre-backs.
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is the subject of an enquiry from Roma.
THE SUN
Liverpool will not face competition from Chelsea for the signing of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.
Manchester Utd are eyeing a late move for Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano.
THE TIMES
Liverpool are hoping to secure the transfer of Marc Guehi for a fee that would be about £30m to £35m.
Alexander Isak has moved out of his Newcastle home as he seeks to force a transfer to Liverpool this summer.
THE ATHLETIC
Oleksandr Zinchenko is prepared to run down his contract at Arsenal and leave on a free next summer.
Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey favours a move to Newcastle after also being linked with West Ham.
DAILY MIRROR
Leandro Trossard is among the players who may leave Arsenal this summer to make way for Eberechi Eze.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Aston Villa are eyeing a reunion with Marco Asensio, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa Park.
SCOTTISH SUN
Rangers have withdrawn their request to postpone their Premiership match against St Mirren later this month.
