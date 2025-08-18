Free agent Jamie Vardy emerges as a target for both Celtic and Napoli - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Free agent Jamie Vardy has emerged as a surprise target for Napoli after the Italian champions added the 38-year-old to their list of options after Romelu Lukaku was ruled out for three months with injury. Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson is another target, but could prove too expensive.

THE SUN

Jamie Vardy has his “heart set” on a move to Celtic and an emotional reunion with Brendan Rodgers as he targets playing on until he is 40.

Eberechi Eze’s transfer from Crystal Palace is not expected to happen before the Eagles’ Conference League tie on Thursday.

Crystal Palace have already identified a potential replacement in Wolves’ Hee-Chan Hwang for Eberechi Eze amid Tottenham's intense interest.

Newcastle will launch an improved £35m bid for Brentford star Yoane Wissa after already having a £30m bid rejected.

Chelsea failed with a £30m player-plus-cash bid to West Ham for Mohammed Kudus before he signed for Tottenham.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho has been stalled by the West London club’s steep valuation of Christopher Nkunku.

Inter Milan are monitoring Andre Onana’s situation at Manchester United, as speculation grows over the goalkeeper’s future.

Arsenal have been told to lower their demands for Fabio Vieira as they attempt to offload several players before the end of the transfer window.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are prepared to consider loan proposals for Raheem Sterling as they attempt to secure the exits of eight more players before the transfer window shuts in two weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur have delivered an early-season statement of intent by making Cristian Romero the club’s highest-paid player with a new contract until 2029.

Crystal Palace are close to appointing former Wolverhampton Wanderers sporting director Matt Hobbs in a restructure of their football operations department.

NFL teams have defended the use of male cheerleaders following a backlash after 12 franchises signed up performers for the 2025 season.

THE TIMES

Bayern Munich have failed with an approach to sign Christopher Nkunku on loan as Chelsea insist on a permanent sale.

Crystal Palace have made an approach for Bilal El Khannouss, whose arrival could lead to the sale of Eberechi Eze to Tottenham Hotspur.

Bournemouth plan to bring in support through the Professional Footballers’ Association for Antoine Semenyo this week after the winger accused a spectator of racial abuse at Anfield on Friday night.

THE INDEPENDENT

Tottenham Hotspur have edged closer to a deal to sign Eberechi Eze after encountering difficulties over the weekend in negotiations with Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace are considering Rennes talent Jeremy Jacquet should Marc Guehi join Liverpool, although that move remains very much in the balance.

Fulham sounded out Manchester United over a potential move for Rasmus Hojlund due to the possibility of Rodrigo Muniz leaving the Whites this summer.

THE GUARDIAN

Tottenham have stepped up their pursuit of Eberechi Eze by holding further talks regarding signing the England forward, but Crystal Palace want to line up a replacement before sanctioning his sale.

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham are pushing hard to complete a £60m deal for Eberechi Eze - but may have to wait until the weekend. And Crystal Palace are also playing hardball over England defender Marc Guehi and talks with Liverpool have stalled over a potential move to Anfield.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are set to bank a seven-figure sum from Ben Doak’s £25m move from Liverpool to Bournemouth.

DAILY RECORD

Dundee have held talks with Celtic over Colby Donovan.

Celtic are set to hand young goalkeeper Marcus Gill a new deal.

