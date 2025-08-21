 Skip to content

Thomas Frank suffers fresh Tottenham injury blow as Dejan Kulusevski expected to be out until 2026 - Paper Talk

Plus: Ruben Amorim has promoted a 14-year-old wonderkid to first-team training at Manchester United; Manuel Akanji is debating his future at Manchester City amid interest from Galatasaray; Crystal Palace are eyeing Villarreal's Yeremy Pino as Eberechi Eze's replacement

Thursday 21 August 2025 23:14, UK

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Tottenham have suffered another injury blow as Dejan Kulusevski is expected to be out until around the turn of the year.

THE ATHLETIC

Borussia Monchengladbach are in talks over a deal to sign USMNT international Gio Reyna from Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Chelsea defender Aaron Anselmino on loan.

DAILY MAIL

Manuel Akanji is debating his future after Galatasaray hit Manchester City's valuation of the defender.

Crystal Palace are exploring a move for Villarreal attacking midfielder Yeremy Pino as they continue to evaluate options to replace Eberechi Eze.

Oliver Glasner confirms that Eberechi Eze will not play for Crystal Palace again during his post-match press conference

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Hundred's most successful franchise, Oval Invincibles, are expected to rebrand as MI London, the first choice of their Indian co-owners.

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona and Oriol Romeu are set to part ways 10 months early in order to allow the La Liga champions to register players in their squad.

Manchester United have promoted wonderkid JJ Gabriel to train with the first team after Ruben Amorim was impressed by his performances.

THE TIMES

Morgan Rogers has insisted he is happy at Aston Villa amid transfer links to other Premier League clubs.

