Ange Postecoglou and Jose Mourinho candidates for Nottingham Forest job if Nuno Espirito Santo is sacked - Paper Talk
Plus: Aston Villa are set to miss out on the signing of Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson; Manchester City are looking to rival Manchester United for the signing of Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens
Friday 22 August 2025 23:26, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Ex-Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is a contender for the Nottingham Forest job - along with Jose Mourinho - if Evangelos Marinakis axes Nuno Espirito Santo.
Manchester City have entered the race for Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who Manchester United are in talks to sign.
Aston Villa are set to miss out on Nicolas Jackson despite strong interest in the striker over the last 48 hours
Newcastle defender Matt Targett is closing in on a deal to join Middlesbrough this summer.
THE ATHLETIC
Nuno Espirito Santo's relationship with head of football Edu at Nottingham Forest started badly and has deteriorated to the point where there is an acceptance at the City Ground that the damage is potentially irreparable.
Borussia Dortmund have seen an offer for England U21 star Charlie Cresswell rejected.
DAILY MAIL
West Ham fans were involved in clashes with stewards after attempting to get onto the pitch as their frustrations at their team's thrashing at the hands of Chelsea boiled over.
Former Manchester City and England defender Joleon Lescott is set to light up Reading festival with a house music DJ set.
Morgan Gibbs-White has revealed that complications with his fiancée's pregnancy played a crucial role in his decision to reject a move to Tottenham and commit his future to Nottingham Forest.
