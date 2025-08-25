Tottenham and Aston Villa monitoring West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

Tottenham and Aston Villa will continue to monitor developments with West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta this week.

Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben and a PIF delegation have spoken to Alexander Isak at the striker’s home in an attempt to convince him to stay at the club and return to Eddie Howe’s squad.

Borussia Dortmund have clamped down on their dressing room protocols by banning all family members from the area after Saturday's reported incident involving Jobe Bellingham's father.

The photographer who ignited Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev's epic tirade at the US Open on Sunday night says he is the real victim of the uproar — and now he's contacting attorneys after having his credentials revoked.

THE SUN

Crystal Palace have tabled an ambitious £15m bid for Manuel Akanji ahead of transfer deadline day.

Arsenal are looking at activating the £52m release clause of Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie - who was being lined up by Spurs.

Bournemouth are in advanced talks to snap up Chelsea outcast Axel Disasi.

THE TIMES

Bayern Munich have approached Chelsea about a loan move for the Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson.

Manchester City are interested in signing Grace Clinton, the England midfielder, from Manchester United.

DAILY MIRROR

Alejandro Garnacho is convinced he will be a Chelsea player by the end of the transfer window.

THE ATHLETIC

Nottingham Forest have had a bid rejected by Strasbourg for winger Dilane Bakwa.

A West Ham United supporters group say they will be contacting the Metropolitan Police in response to calls to help plan a protest.

THE TELEGRAPH

Wolves intend to offer Jorgen Strand Larsen a new contract to fend off further interest from Newcastle.

Steve Borthwick, the England head coach, wants to bring in Lee Blackett to run the attack as part of a rejig of his backroom staff which would see Richard Wigglesworth move to a defensive role.

Gregor Townsend, the Scotland head coach, has emerged as a potential target for Newcastle Red Bulls as they embark on a search for a "world-class" director of rugby before the 2026-27 season.

DAILY RECORD

Lille are ready to up the ante with a bid of around £9m for Hamza Igamane - which could also free up the cash for Rangers to make a permanent move for Bojan Miovski.

Rangers boss Russell Martin has made it clear that as many as seven players could be shown the door before the window closes.

