Newcastle open to letting Alexander Isak join Liverpool regardless of whether replacement can be found - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

TELEGRAPH

Newcastle will finally consider selling Alexander Isak if Liverpool bid £130m. Their Saudi owners are prepared to let the Sweden striker leave for the Premier League champions even if they cannot sign a replacement.

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Sunderland to recall Marc Guiu.

THE SUN

Manchester United have made a fresh approach for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez and reportedly agreed personal terms with him.

Newcastle United want to sign Roma's £30m-rated Ukraine striker Artem Dovbyk, 28, on loan with a view to buy.

Victor Lindelof is set to join Aston Villa after leaving Manchester United for free earlier this summer.

DAILY MAIL

Former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos has shocked fans by announcing his debut single.

William Saliba was spotted limping out of Anfield unassisted following Arsenal's loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

THE MIRROR

Tottenham are also in talks with Galatasaray over Yves Bissouma with the midfielder not part of Thomas Frank's plans.

Emerson is set to leave West Ham for Marseille in a cut-price deal.

THE ATHLETIC

Aston Villa have held talks with Manchester United over a move for England winger Jadon Sancho.

Bayern Munich have made an approach to sign attacker Ademola Lookman from Atalanta.

THE TIMES

There is a chance that Manchester United's Jadon Sancho joins Aston Villa in a deal that could see Emi Martinez go in the opposite direction.

RB Leipzig are in the hunt for a Xavi Simons replacement - and that could come in the form of Liverpool's super-sub Harvey Elliott.

THE INDEPENDENT

Tottenham are looking at AC Milan's Rafa Leao ahead of Monday's deadline.

