Emi Martinez 'happy' at Aston Villa despite Man Utd move collapsing on Transfer Deadline Day - Paper Talk

DAILY MIRROR

Emi Martinez claims he is "happy" despite missing out on a dream move to Manchester United.

Manchester United flop Antony has claimed that he held talks with Bayern Munich before returning to Real Betis.

Bruno Fernandes has been branded "childish" by former Liverpool striker John Aldridge - who claimed he is not fit to captain Manchester United.

THE TIMES

West Ham have offered to meet groups of supporters who are planning to boycott two home fixtures and stage a protest outside the London Stadium before each game.

The former Fulham defender, Abdeslam Ouaddou, is in a South African hospital with "serious injuries" after being hit by a pick-up truck while trying to help the victims of a car accident.

THE GUARDIAN

Imane Khelif has the right to appeal against World Boxing's decision barring her from events unless she undergoes genetic sex testing but the Algerian has not entered the world championships in Liverpool, the World Boxing president, Boris van der Vorst, has said.

Rory McIlroy believes Europe's Ryder Cup team should follow the grand slam record title-holder Novak Djokovic's example when it comes to dealing with American hostility in New York this month.

The Hundred franchises are in dispute over new rules for signing players next season amid moves from some of the new investors to break up the Oval Invincibles all-conquering men's squad, who won the competition for the third successive year on Sunday.

THE SUN

Luca Brecel faces possible sanction after conceding his season-opening snooker match after two completed frames and having potted just seven points.

A female referee in South America had to be restrained after a player slapped her in the face.

THE TELEGRAPH

An England Under-17s football match was delayed twice following reports of racist abuse aimed at the players.

A fan at the US Open made the headlines for stealing a hat from a child, but one went a step further by trying to take something out of Jannik Sinner's bag.

DAILY EXPRESS

England footballer Morgan Gibbs-White is due to face a court hearing after allegedly failing to register an XL Bully dog in his possession before the legal deadline following their ban across the country.

SCOTTISH SUN

Crocked Celtic star Tony Ralston is poised to pull out of the Scotland squad - putting starlet Colby Donovan on standby for a stunning first team chance for the Hoops.

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon made his comeback from a neck injury in a 3-1 closed doors win over Dunfermline for a strong Hearts side at the Oriam.

