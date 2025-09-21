West Ham to consider short-term appointment if Graham Potter leaves - Paper Talk - Paper Talk
Plus: Former Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is the early bookies' favourite to replace Graham Potter at West Ham; PSG's clash with Marseille has been postponed to Monday evening, meaning that it will now clash with the Ballon d'Or ceremony
Sunday 21 September 2025 22:28, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
THE TELEGRAPH
West Ham United will consider making a short-term appointment to the end of the season as the club look at potential successors to Graham Potter.
THE SUN
Former Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is the early bookies' favourite to replace Graham Potter at West Ham.
PSG's clash with Marseille has been postponed to Monday evening, meaning that it will now clash with the Ballon d'Or ceremony.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
- Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from this season
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
DAILY MAIL
England's kits for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have reportedly been leaked, with the Football Association seemingly opting for a safe design following the controversy over their Euro 2024 attire.
THE EXPRESS
Luke Shaw has acknowledged Roy Keane's scathing assessment of his performance against Man City and conceded the former Manchester United skipper was justified in his harsh words.
DAILY RECORD
Regan Charles Cook believes Motherwell have the chance to "do something special" at Hampden.
SCOTTISH SUN
Birmingham boss Chris Davies has jumped to Kyogo Furuhashi's defence after his slow start.
Sunday Supplement returns on Sky Sports News
Sunday Supplement is back on Sky Sports News, bringing you the latest and best analysis from the latest football stories.
Dharmesh Sheth is joined by the best journalists from the Sunday papers to offer their expert insight.
Join them from 9am to 11am every Sunday for the new-look Sunday Supplement.