Patrick Bamford set for shock move to LaLiga side Getafe - Paper Talk

DAILY MAIL

Patrick Bamford is in talks over a shock move to Spanish side Getafe.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Fabio Paratici remains a consultant to Tottenham Hotspur after accepting a suspended prison sentence as part of a settlement agreement aimed at finally freeing him of the Juventus financial controversy.

Former Arsenal striker Billy Vigar is in an induced coma after suffering "a significant brain injury" during a match.

THE SUN

Kalvin Phillips has missed out on the long-awaited chance to get some minutes with Manchester City - as he is about to become a dad for the second time.

Manchester United have offered Amad Diallo support after the winger suffered online abuse after taking a picture with Alejandro Garnacho at the weekend.

Manchester United are ramping up the return of proper old-school atmospheres by doubling safe standing at Old Trafford.

THE GUARDIAN

The son of former Conservative Party deputy chairman and billionaire donor Lord Ashcroft has bought a 3.4% stake in Tottenham Hotspur in the latest change at the north London club.

The era of profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) in the Premier League will likely continue after another quarterly shareholders' meeting ended without progress on adopting new measures of financial governance.

DAILY MIRROR

Blackburn Rovers boss Valerien Ismael insists he never agreed to postpone their game with Ipswich Town at the weekend after their Championship clash was abandoned in the 80th minute.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed they are investigating after a Manchester United supporter who has gone viral on social media for vowing not to cut his hair until the club win five games in a row was assaulted at the weekend.

DAILY RECORD

A Glasgow-based magician has revealed that he performed for the Celtic players and boss Brendan Rodgers as part of a team bonding exercise.

SCOTTISH SUN

Several Celtic fan groups have turned down an invitation from the club to discuss a number of concerns raised following the derby clash against Rangers in March.

