Marcus Rashford future: Barcelona 'ecstatic' with Manchester United forward - Paper Talk
Plus: Erling Haaland to rejoin Man City from international duty early; Crystal Palace prepared to keep 'extraordinary talent' Adam Wharton
Monday 13 October 2025 08:42, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
THE TIMES
The England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is set to sign a new contract at Everton before their return to Premier League action next weekend against Manchester City.
THE SUN
Steve Parish is prepared to dig his heels in to keep "extraordinary talent" Adam Wharton at Crystal Palace. But the Eagles co-owner and chairman accepts he faces a difficult challenge to do that as the 21-year-old midfielder wants to play Champions League football in the next few years.
Harry Kane should be fit to fire England into the World Cup. The Three Lions can qualify for the finals next summer if they win in Latvia on Tuesday, thanks to Serbia's shock 1-0 loss at home to Albania on Saturday.
Barcelona are "ecstatic" with Marcus Rashford - and want to take up the option of turning his loan from Manchester United into a permanent move.
Roma are eyeing up a January move for out-of-favour Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee.
Simon Grayson has been sacked by Hartlepool United after a torrid run of results.
England legend Sir Geoff Hurst has told superstar Jude Bellingham's dad to calm down.
DAILY STAR
Erling Haaland is poised to rejoin Manchester City earlier than expected, departing the Norway squad before their friendly clash with New Zealand.
DAILY MIRROR
Zinedine Zidane has made it clear he would "like to be the head coach of the France team one day" as he eyes a return to the dugout with the Real Madrid job still the only management role he's had.
THE ATHLETIC
Jack Wilshere is close to being appointed as manager of League One side Luton Town. The former Arsenal youth coach has been without a club since leaving Norwich City at the end of last season.
Wilshere has agreed a deal to take over after positive talks over the weekend. Full story here...
THE TELEGRAPH
England are jeopardising their Ashes chances by not playing proper warm-up matches in Australia, according to Graham Gooch.