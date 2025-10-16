Man Utd 'secret agent' Bryan Mbeumo trying to convince Carlos Baleba to move to Old Trafford - Paper Talk

The top stories and football transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Bruno Fernandes is one of four Manchester United players to have missed training ahead of this weekend's trip to Liverpool - The Metro.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admitted it will be hard for the Reds to retain the Premier League title this season despite their summer expenditure - The Mirror.



Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Reece James and Tosin Adarabioyo are set to undergo late fitness tests ahead of Chelsea's game against Nottingham Forest - The Express.

Bryan Mbeumo has been trying to convince Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba to join Manchester United. - The Sun.

Graham Potter is in contention for the Sweden job, with the former West Ham boss keen on the role - talkSPORT.

Luton Town's appointment of Jack Wilshere as manager may open the door for a potential affiliation with Arsenal - The Sun.

Ruben Amorim is considering starting Manuel Ugarte in Manchester United's trip to Liverpool - The Sun.

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Real Madrid are stepping up plans to make a change to their ownership structure, allowing external investors to purchase stakes in the club for the very first time - The Athletic.

AC Milan fear Adrien Rabiot could be sidelined for up to a month after picking up a calf injury - Gazzetta dello Sport

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on a new contract for centre-back William Pacho - L'Equipe.

Dusan Vlahovic has resurfaced as a leading candidate to succeed Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona - Mundo Deportivo.

Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele could return to the PSG squad as early as Friday's game with Strasbourg - L'Equipe.

Juventus are the subject of an investigation from UEFA into possible financial breaches - The Athletic.

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP

Ross Aloisi and Vince Ierardo are expected to join Kevin Muscat at Rangers should a deal for the Shanghai Port manager be agreed - The Daily Record.

Former Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark is set to join Celtic in January from RB Leipzig. - The Telegraph.

Former Everton and Scotland star James McFadden has claimed he is 'barely able to walk' following multiple operations related to his playing career - The Scottish Sun.

WORLD CUP

World Cup organisers are unconcerned about Donald Trump's claims regarding whether or not games will be moved due to safety fears - The i.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said Jude Bellingham has to be part of England's squad for the 2026 World Cup after the midfielder was left out of Thomas Tuchel's squad to face Wales and Latvia - The Sun.

RUGBY

Leicester Tigers and England lock George Martin has emerged as a target for Sale Sharks - The Telegraph.

CRICKET

Tim Southee is likely to remain part of England's coaching staff for the Ashes but is scheduled to leave after the first Test - The Telegraph.

FORMULA 1

Mohammed Ben Sulayem will stand unopposed for another term as the president of the FIA - The Guardian.

