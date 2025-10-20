Papers: Atletico complain about cold showers at Arsenal

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Sean Dyche is set to sign a two-year deal to become the new Nottingham Forest head coach after Ange Postecoglou was sacked last weekend - The Times

The FA have joined the police in looking into claims Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri spat at Leeds fans during Saturday's fixture at Turf Moor - Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta has praised the "extraordinary" quality which Gabriel Heinze has brought to his Arsenal coaching set-up - Daily Mirror

Senne Lammens has praised Ruben Amorim for shielding the Manchester United players from the pressure they have been under this season - The Sun

Stuart Pearce and his family have been left "utterly heartbroken" by the death of his son in a tractor crash - Daily Telegraph

Former Man Utd striker Diego Forlan was rushed to hospital after a sickening collision in an over-40s game in Uruguay, suffering hree broken ribs and a partially-collapsed lung - Daily Star

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL

Greg Taylor admits he misses life at Celtic and watches on with a hint of envy after moving to PAOK - Daily Record

A Celtic fans' group has warned of further protests against the board in their bid to drive change at the club - Scottish Sun

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Arsenal will not provide added security for Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone despite clashing with Liverpool supporters on his last visit to England - The Sun

Atletico Madrid have reportedly filed a complaint against Arsenal for leaving them with cold showers ahead of their Champions League clash - The Sun

Tom Willis is set to receive about £160,000 from the RFU this season despite not playing for England, having chosen to sign for Bordeaux Begles - The Times

FORMULA ONE

Red Bull have been caught up in a gamesmanship row after allegedly trying to tamper with Lando Norris' grid tape at the United States Grand Prix - Daily Telegraph

