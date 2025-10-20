Papers: Atletico complain about cold showers at Arsenal
Football transfer gossip: Senne Lammens praises Ruben Amorim for shielding Man Utd players; Arsenal will not provide Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone with extra security; Mikel Arteta praises "extraordinary" Gabriel Heinze's impact as Arsenal coach
Tuesday 21 October 2025 08:49, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sean Dyche is set to sign a two-year deal to become the new Nottingham Forest head coach after Ange Postecoglou was sacked last weekend - The Times
The FA have joined the police in looking into claims Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri spat at Leeds fans during Saturday's fixture at Turf Moor - Daily Mail
Mikel Arteta has praised the "extraordinary" quality which Gabriel Heinze has brought to his Arsenal coaching set-up - Daily Mirror
Senne Lammens has praised Ruben Amorim for shielding the Manchester United players from the pressure they have been under this season - The Sun
Stuart Pearce and his family have been left "utterly heartbroken" by the death of his son in a tractor crash - Daily Telegraph
Former Man Utd striker Diego Forlan was rushed to hospital after a sickening collision in an over-40s game in Uruguay, suffering hree broken ribs and a partially-collapsed lung - Daily Star
SCOTTISH FOOTBALL
Greg Taylor admits he misses life at Celtic and watches on with a hint of envy after moving to PAOK - Daily Record
A Celtic fans' group has warned of further protests against the board in their bid to drive change at the club - Scottish Sun
EUROPEAN FOOTBALL
Arsenal will not provide added security for Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone despite clashing with Liverpool supporters on his last visit to England - The Sun
Atletico Madrid have reportedly filed a complaint against Arsenal for leaving them with cold showers ahead of their Champions League clash - The Sun
Tom Willis is set to receive about £160,000 from the RFU this season despite not playing for England, having chosen to sign for Bordeaux Begles - The Times
FORMULA ONE
Red Bull have been caught up in a gamesmanship row after allegedly trying to tamper with Lando Norris' grid tape at the United States Grand Prix - Daily Telegraph
