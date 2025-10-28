 Skip to content

Ange Postecloglou backed to return to Celtic and replace Brendan Rodgers - Paper talk and football gossip

Latest from Tuesday's newspapers as Ange Postecoglou is tipped to replace Brendan Rodgers at Celtic; Manchester United will refuse to sell Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee in January; Vinicius Junior is reoprtedly open to leaving Real Madrid after a fall-out with Xabi Alonso

Tuesday 28 October 2025 00:05, UK

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

Premier League

Manchester United are set to block January exits for Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee with both expected to play key roles during the Christmas period - The Sun

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim responds to the Kobbie Mainoo transfer rumours saying he wants the midfielder to stay and fight for his place

Wayne Rooney believes Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah should be doing more to help under fire Liverpool boss Arne Slot - BBC

Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are in line to play on Christmas Eve for Cameroon and Ivory Coast in the opening round of the African Cup of Nations - The Sun

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is open to a return to boyhood club Sao Paulo - ESPN

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira retains backing from the club’s executive chairman Jeff Shi, for now - The Sun

Scottish football

Chris Sutton gaves his immediate reaction to Brendan Rodgers resigning as Celtic manager

Ange Postecoglou is the favourite to replace Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and make a shocking return to the club - The Scottish Sun

EFL

Patrick Bamford has been training with Frank Lampard’s Coventry City, but is not in line to receive a contract with the club - Daily Mail

European football

Vinicius Junior’s relationship with Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has escalated to an 'unsustainable conflict,' with the winger feeling disrespected and open to a move - AS

Kaveh Solhekol brings us up to date on the troubled relationship between Vinicius Junior and Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal will undergo keyhole surgery for a knee injury which will keep him out of action for the remainder of 2025 - The Athletic

Formula 1

Red Bull are set to delay their decision over their driver line-up for the 2026 season in order to focus on Max Verstappen’s championship fight - The Express

