Ange Postecloglou backed to return to Celtic and replace Brendan Rodgers - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Tuesday's newspapers as Ange Postecoglou is tipped to replace Brendan Rodgers at Celtic; Manchester United will refuse to sell Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee in January; Vinicius Junior is reoprtedly open to leaving Real Madrid after a fall-out with Xabi Alonso
Tuesday 28 October 2025 00:05, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
Premier League
Manchester United are set to block January exits for Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee with both expected to play key roles during the Christmas period - The Sun
- Back Pages podcast - listen and subscribe
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Latest on YOUR PL club!
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Wayne Rooney believes Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah should be doing more to help under fire Liverpool boss Arne Slot - BBC
Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are in line to play on Christmas Eve for Cameroon and Ivory Coast in the opening round of the African Cup of Nations - The Sun
Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is open to a return to boyhood club Sao Paulo - ESPN
Wolves boss Vitor Pereira retains backing from the club’s executive chairman Jeff Shi, for now - The Sun
Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News
Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.
Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.
Scottish football
Ange Postecoglou is the favourite to replace Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and make a shocking return to the club - The Scottish Sun
EFL
Patrick Bamford has been training with Frank Lampard’s Coventry City, but is not in line to receive a contract with the club - Daily Mail
European football
Vinicius Junior’s relationship with Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has escalated to an 'unsustainable conflict,' with the winger feeling disrespected and open to a move - AS
Dani Carvajal will undergo keyhole surgery for a knee injury which will keep him out of action for the remainder of 2025 - The Athletic
Formula 1
Red Bull are set to delay their decision over their driver line-up for the 2026 season in order to focus on Max Verstappen’s championship fight - The Express
Watch Sunday Supplement on Sky Sports News
Sunday Supplement is back on Sky Sports News, bringing you the latest and best analysis from the latest football stories.
Dharmesh Sheth is joined by the best journalists from the Sunday papers to offer their expert insight.
Join them from 9am to 11am every Sunday for the new-look Sunday Supplement.