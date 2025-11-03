 Skip to content

Premier League news: Former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag in line for PL return with Wolves - Paper talk and football gossip

Latest from Tuesday's newspapers with former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag in line to take the vacant Wolves job; Liverpool are keeping tabs on Fulham winger Kevin; Sheffield Wednesday may have found an unlikely saviour in former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley

Monday 3 November 2025 23:05, UK

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

Premier League

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is among the candidates to replace Vitor Pereira at Wolves - The Athletic

Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam explains why Gary O'Neil turned down the opportunity to return to Molineux as Wolves boss

Liverpool are keeping a watchful eye on Fulham winger Kevin, who only joined the club in the summer - ESPN

Manchester United are continuing to look at Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window - TEAMTalk

FC Porto will listen to offers in the region of £52.5 million for striker Samu Aghehowa, who is a target for Chelsea and Tottenham - Estadio Deportivo

West Ham star El Hadji Malick Diouf revealed that manager Nuno Espirito Santo used childhood pictures of the squad to motivate them to victory against Newcastle United - Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney has defended his comments on Virgil van Dijk’s form this season after the Liverpool captain called the criticism ‘ridiculous’ - BBC

EFL

Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is among the interested parties in purchasing Sheffield Wednesday - The Sun

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan says he is hopeful that The Owls can bounce back after tough times

Scottish Premiership

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich player Mark van Bommel has turned down the chance to take the Celtic job - De Telegraaf

Charlie Mulgrew has told Celtic to go big with their next appointment - suggesting Jurgen Klopp should be their number one target - The Daily Record

Celtic interim boss Martin O'Neill

England will be forced to play at least one of their three group games away from Wembley Stadium should they qualify for the home nations Euro 2028 - The Times

Cricket

Mark Wood believes that England have the blueprint to put Australian batters under pressure for the upcoming Ashes - The Guardian

Usman Khawaja praises Australia team-mate Marnus Labuschagne ahead of The Ashes as the batter targets a Test recall against England

In case you missed it, here are all the headlines from Monday's papers...

