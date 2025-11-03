Premier League news: Former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag in line for PL return with Wolves - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Tuesday's newspapers with former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag in line to take the vacant Wolves job; Liverpool are keeping tabs on Fulham winger Kevin; Sheffield Wednesday may have found an unlikely saviour in former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley
Monday 3 November 2025 23:05, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
Premier League
Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is among the candidates to replace Vitor Pereira at Wolves - The Athletic
Liverpool are keeping a watchful eye on Fulham winger Kevin, who only joined the club in the summer - ESPN
Manchester United are continuing to look at Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window - TEAMTalk
FC Porto will listen to offers in the region of £52.5 million for striker Samu Aghehowa, who is a target for Chelsea and Tottenham - Estadio Deportivo
West Ham star El Hadji Malick Diouf revealed that manager Nuno Espirito Santo used childhood pictures of the squad to motivate them to victory against Newcastle United - Daily Mail
Wayne Rooney has defended his comments on Virgil van Dijk’s form this season after the Liverpool captain called the criticism ‘ridiculous’ - BBC
- Back Pages podcast - listen and subscribe
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Latest on YOUR PL club!
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
EFL
Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is among the interested parties in purchasing Sheffield Wednesday - The Sun
Scottish Premiership
Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich player Mark van Bommel has turned down the chance to take the Celtic job - De Telegraaf
Charlie Mulgrew has told Celtic to go big with their next appointment - suggesting Jurgen Klopp should be their number one target - The Daily Record
Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News
Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.
Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.
England football
England will be forced to play at least one of their three group games away from Wembley Stadium should they qualify for the home nations Euro 2028 - The Times
Cricket
Mark Wood believes that England have the blueprint to put Australian batters under pressure for the upcoming Ashes - The Guardian