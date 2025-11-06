Rob Edwards misses Middlesbrough training amid Wolves links - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Saturday's newspapers as two Serie A clubs battle it out to secure a loan move for Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo; Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali is reportedly homesick; Gary O'Neil has emerged as a contender for the Southampton job.
Friday 7 November 2025 23:25, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
Premier League
Rob Edwards missed Middlesbrough training as Wolves continue to pursue him as their main managerial target - The Guardian.
Napoli have contacted Manchester United over a potential loan deal for Kobbie Mainoo in January - Gazzetta Dello Sport.
Roma are also interested in securing a temporary deal for Mainoo come the winter transfer window - Football Italia.
Crystal Palace have seen a request to move their Conference League tie with KuPS turned down by UEFA as they continue to struggle with fixture congestion - The Mirror.
18-year-old Jack Fletcher, son of former midfielder Darren, has travelled with the Manchester United first-team squad for the game against Tottenham - The Sun.
Bryan Mbeumo is leaving his African Cup of Nations future in the hands of Manchester United and Cameroon as he waits for the two parties to agree to terms of his release date for the tournament - The Sun.
Manchester United star Matheus Cunha is hoping to emulate Eric Cantona's success at Old Trafford - The Sun.
Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali is said to be homesick for AC Milan, with Juventus also interested in bringing the player back to Italy - Corriere della Sera.
Liverpool have extended the contract of long-serving academy director Alex Inglethorpe - The Athletic.
Championship
Gary O’Neil has emerged as a candidate for the Southampton job after turning down a return to Wolves - talkSPORT.
Frank Lampard has admitted that proving people wrong about his managerial career is driving his recent success at Coventry City - The Guardian.
Scottish football
Celtic have banned ultras group ‘the Green Brigade’ for three matches after they allegedly prevented the arrest of an individual who assaulted a member of the club’s staff - The Scottish Sun.
Rangers are reportedly making enquiries for Spanish centre-back Mujaid Sadick - The Scottish Sun.
European football
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has described the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium as a ‘dump’ as he insists a modern stadium is crucial to improving the club’s revenue - Reuters.
Contract talks between Real Madrid and Antonio Rudiger have been put on hold so that the defender can focus on his return from injury - Marca.
Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni wants to stay at the club despite interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool - Fichajes.
Rugby Union
19-year-old Noah Caluori has said he wants to become ‘the best winger that has ever played for England’ - The Times
Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton has sent a warning to other F1 drivers after saying that Sebastian Vettel is the only person who ‘ever actually talks about important topics’ - The Express.