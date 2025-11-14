England news: Wayne Rooney tells Jack Grealish to forget about World Cup spot - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Saturday's newspapers and media as Wayne Rooney tells Jack Grealish to forget about making England's World Cup squad; Manchester United are refusing to sell Joshua Zirkzee in January; Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus hopes to return to former club Palmeiras
Friday 14 November 2025 23:20, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
England football
Wayne Rooney has told Jack Grealish to 'book his holiday' as he won’t be making Thomas Tuchel’s 2026 World Cup squad - BBC Sport
Premier League
Joshua Zirkzee has been told there is no chance of a Manchester United exit in January - Sun Sport
Chido Obi could make his first senior appearance of the season for Man United following the injury to Benjamin Sesko - Sun Sport
Manchester United have identified Malmo's Swedish goalkeeper Melker Ellborg as a potential back-up to Belgian Senne Lammens - Sun Sport
Gabriel Jesus has reinstated his desire to return to former club Palmeiras - The Athletic
Manchester United are exploring a move for Sporting Lisbon teenage defender Salvador Blopa - Daily Mail
Manchester United are leaving their London offices two years after moving in as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to continue cost-cutting measures - Daily Mail
Eric Cantona says he feels no guilt after his offer to help out at Manchester United was refused by Sir Jim Ratcliffe - The Telegraph
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has cautioned that domestic football is at risk due to the favouring of international matches - The Independent
Scottish football
Auston Trusty has hailed the coaching credentials of Celtic managerial target Wilfried Nancy - The Scottish Sun
EFL
AFC Wimbledon are in talks with investors to sell a minority stake in the club after claiming the current structure is not sustainable for competing in the EFL - BBC Sport
European football
Former Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has revealed the individual who threw eggs at him during his book launch was his own uncle - Periodista Digital
Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has played down a rift between the national team and Barcelona regarding an injury to Lamine Yamal, but admitted the two camps could communicate better - ESPN
Boxing
Anthony Joshua was set to fight Cassius Chaney before a clash with Jake Paul became a possibility - talkSPORT