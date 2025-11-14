England news: Wayne Rooney tells Jack Grealish to forget about World Cup spot - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

England football

Wayne Rooney has told Jack Grealish to 'book his holiday' as he won’t be making Thomas Tuchel’s 2026 World Cup squad - BBC Sport

Premier League

Joshua Zirkzee has been told there is no chance of a Manchester United exit in January - Sun Sport

Chido Obi could make his first senior appearance of the season for Man United following the injury to Benjamin Sesko - Sun Sport

Manchester United have identified Malmo's Swedish goalkeeper Melker Ellborg as a potential back-up to Belgian Senne Lammens - Sun Sport

Gabriel Jesus has reinstated his desire to return to former club Palmeiras - The Athletic

Manchester United are exploring a move for Sporting Lisbon teenage defender Salvador Blopa - Daily Mail

Manchester United are leaving their London offices two years after moving in as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to continue cost-cutting measures - Daily Mail

Eric Cantona says he feels no guilt after his offer to help out at Manchester United was refused by Sir Jim Ratcliffe - The Telegraph

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has cautioned that domestic football is at risk due to the favouring of international matches - The Independent

Scottish football

Auston Trusty has hailed the coaching credentials of Celtic managerial target Wilfried Nancy - The Scottish Sun

EFL

AFC Wimbledon are in talks with investors to sell a minority stake in the club after claiming the current structure is not sustainable for competing in the EFL - BBC Sport

European football

Former Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has revealed the individual who threw eggs at him during his book launch was his own uncle - Periodista Digital

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has played down a rift between the national team and Barcelona regarding an injury to Lamine Yamal, but admitted the two camps could communicate better - ESPN

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was set to fight Cassius Chaney before a clash with Jake Paul became a possibility - talkSPORT