Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle all in race for Elliot Anderson - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Friday's newspapers as Manchester United face competition from Liverpool and Newcastle for Elliot Anderson; Martin Odegaard is set to return for Arsenal in time for the north London derby; Crystal Palace have earmarked their replacement for Marc Guehi
Thursday 20 November 2025 23:01, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
Premier League
Manchester United face competition from Liverpool and Newcastle for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson - The Times
Martin Odegaard is set to return for Arsenal in time for the North London derby - The Sun
Randal Kolo Muani will also be available for Tottenham, but will have to play in a protective mask - The Sun
West Ham striker Callum Wilson is still aiming for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad next summer - Daily Mail
Manchester United target Karim Adeyemi is said to be actively planning a move away from Borussia Dortmund - The Mirror
Chelsea have no intention of allowing goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen to leave on loan in January - The Mirror
Manchester United are on a collision course with the FA to try and get the 2035 Women’s World Cup Final held at their proposed 100,000-seater stadium instead of Wembley - Daily Mail
Liverpool are fighting to keep 15-year-old Joshua Abe at the club amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal - Daily Mail
Crystal Palace have shortlisted Ousmane Diomande as they search for replacements for Marc Guehi - A Bola
Former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has turned professional in padel, four years after retiring from football - The Express
International football
Scotland have Jose Mourinho to thank for hero Scott McTominay opting not to play for England - The Telegraph
Hungary and Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai has denied his controversial celebration during the defeat to the Republic of Ireland was directed at Irish fans - Blikk