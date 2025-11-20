Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle all in race for Elliot Anderson - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

Premier League

Manchester United face competition from Liverpool and Newcastle for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson - The Times

Martin Odegaard is set to return for Arsenal in time for the North London derby - The Sun

Randal Kolo Muani will also be available for Tottenham, but will have to play in a protective mask - The Sun

West Ham striker Callum Wilson is still aiming for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad next summer - Daily Mail

Manchester United target Karim Adeyemi is said to be actively planning a move away from Borussia Dortmund - The Mirror

Chelsea have no intention of allowing goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen to leave on loan in January - The Mirror

Manchester United are on a collision course with the FA to try and get the 2035 Women’s World Cup Final held at their proposed 100,000-seater stadium instead of Wembley - Daily Mail

Liverpool are fighting to keep 15-year-old Joshua Abe at the club amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal - Daily Mail

Crystal Palace have shortlisted Ousmane Diomande as they search for replacements for Marc Guehi - A Bola

Former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has turned professional in padel, four years after retiring from football - The Express

International football

Scotland have Jose Mourinho to thank for hero Scott McTominay opting not to play for England - The Telegraph

Hungary and Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai has denied his controversial celebration during the defeat to the Republic of Ireland was directed at Irish fans - Blikk