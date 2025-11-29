Man Utd transfers: Red Devils plan shock swoop for Real Madrid's Federico Valverde - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

Premier League

Manchester United are on a collision course with Real Madrid over Federico Valverde. The Real superstar has emerged as a shock target of United - Daily Mirror.

Manchester United are on a collision course with Real Madrid over Federico Valverde. The Real superstar has emerged as a shock target of United - Daily Mirror.

Crystal Palace and Fulham are among the clubs who are continuing to monitor Watford's highly-rated winger Rocco Vata - Daily Mail.

Former Manchester United and Leeds striker Alan Smith has opened up about why he has permanently lost sensation in three toes on his left foot - Daily Star.

Scottish football

Wilfried Nancy has been briefed on the chaos and unrest at Celtic Park - Daily Record.

Wilfried Nancy has been briefed on the chaos and unrest at Celtic Park - Daily Record.

Scotland star Billy Gilmour is set to undergo surgery for his groin injury - The Scottish Sun.

Scotland star Billy Gilmour is set to undergo surgery for his groin injury - The Scottish Sun.

Cricket

Ben Stokes regrets a "horrible" slip of the tongue when describing cricket legends such as Ian Botham and Geoff Boycott as "has-beens" - The Sun.

Rugby Union

Rugby union's authorities are set to call for a review of the law around scrums that allows for players to be shown a yellow card just for being outmuscled - The Times.

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton has revealed Alpine ace Pierre Gasly left him gobsmacked after strolling over post-sprint to tell him just how awful Ferrari's car looked in Qatar - The Sun.

Lewis Hamilton has revealed Alpine ace Pierre Gasly left him gobsmacked after strolling over post-sprint to tell him just how awful Ferrari's car looked in Qatar - The Sun.

Snooker

Judd Trump demanded a fan was kicked out of his UK Championship match after being interrupted three times - The Sun.

Winter Olympics

There is no back-up stadium if the main ice hockey arena for the Milan Cortina Winter Games is not ready on time - The Guardian.