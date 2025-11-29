Man Utd transfers: Red Devils plan shock swoop for Real Madrid's Federico Valverde - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Sunday's papers as Manchester United plan a shock move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde; Crystal Palace and Fulham monitor Watford's Rocco Vata; Billy Gilmour is set to undergo surgery for a groin injury ahead of next summer's World Cup
Saturday 29 November 2025 22:26, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
Premier League
Manchester United are on a collision course with Real Madrid over Federico Valverde. The Real superstar has emerged as a shock target of United - Daily Mirror.
Crystal Palace and Fulham are among the clubs who are continuing to monitor Watford's highly-rated winger Rocco Vata - Daily Mail.
Former Manchester United and Leeds striker Alan Smith has opened up about why he has permanently lost sensation in three toes on his left foot - Daily Star.
Scottish football
Wilfried Nancy has been briefed on the chaos and unrest at Celtic Park - Daily Record.
Scotland star Billy Gilmour is set to undergo surgery for his groin injury - The Scottish Sun.
Cricket
Ben Stokes regrets a "horrible" slip of the tongue when describing cricket legends such as Ian Botham and Geoff Boycott as "has-beens" - The Sun.
Rugby Union
Rugby union's authorities are set to call for a review of the law around scrums that allows for players to be shown a yellow card just for being outmuscled - The Times.
Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton has revealed Alpine ace Pierre Gasly left him gobsmacked after strolling over post-sprint to tell him just how awful Ferrari's car looked in Qatar - The Sun.
Snooker
Judd Trump demanded a fan was kicked out of his UK Championship match after being interrupted three times - The Sun.
Winter Olympics
There is no back-up stadium if the main ice hockey arena for the Milan Cortina Winter Games is not ready on time - The Guardian.
