Antoine Semenyo ready to move as Liverpool make contact with RB Leipzig for Yan Diomande - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

Premier League

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo is ready for the next steps in his club career, says Ghana head coach Otto Addo - The Athletic

Liverpool have made contact with RB Leipzig for 19-year-old sensation Yan Diomande - Daily Star

Jesse Lingard has confirmed his FC Seoul exit after a mutual termination of his contract - The Mirror

Man Utd have sent scouts to watch £40m-rated Olympiakos wonderkid Christos Mouzakitis as interest heats up - The Sun

EFL

Ex Man Utd star Brandon Williams is braced to leave Hull after just three months - The Sun

American bidders John McEvoy and the Storch family have combined in an attempt to take over Sheffield Wednesday - The Times

European Football

PSG are open for offers for former Chelsea target Beraldo - Foot Mercato

Scottish football

Strong interest in Celtic striker Daizen Maida persists after several summer approaches were rebuffed - Scottish Sun

Rangers have approached Real Betis' Manu Fajardo over the vacant sporting director post at Ibrox - Daily Record