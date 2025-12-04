Antoine Semenyo ready to move as Liverpool make contact with RB Leipzig for Yan Diomande - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Saturday's papers as Antoine Semenyo is ready for 'next step' in club career; Liverpool make contact with 19-year-old RB Leipzig star; Jesse Lingard confirms his FC Seoul exit; Man Utd scout £40m-rated Olympiakos wonderkid
Friday 5 December 2025 23:42, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
Premier League
Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo is ready for the next steps in his club career, says Ghana head coach Otto Addo - The Athletic
Liverpool have made contact with RB Leipzig for 19-year-old sensation Yan Diomande - Daily Star
Jesse Lingard has confirmed his FC Seoul exit after a mutual termination of his contract - The Mirror
Man Utd have sent scouts to watch £40m-rated Olympiakos wonderkid Christos Mouzakitis as interest heats up - The Sun
EFL
Ex Man Utd star Brandon Williams is braced to leave Hull after just three months - The Sun
American bidders John McEvoy and the Storch family have combined in an attempt to take over Sheffield Wednesday - The Times
European Football
PSG are open for offers for former Chelsea target Beraldo - Foot Mercato
Scottish football
Strong interest in Celtic striker Daizen Maida persists after several summer approaches were rebuffed - Scottish Sun
Rangers have approached Real Betis' Manu Fajardo over the vacant sporting director post at Ibrox - Daily Record