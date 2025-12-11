World Cup ticket prices: FA to contact FIFA over fans' concerns - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

World Cup

The Football Association will pass on England supporters' concerns about high 2026 World Cup ticket prices to FIFA - The Guardian.

Transfers

Chelsea are emerging as the frontrunners in the race for highly-rated AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, who is also on Newcastle United's radar - The i.

Crystal Palace are keen on Bayern Munich right-back Sacha Boey, 25, who is expected to leave the Bundesliga side in January - Fabrizio Romano.

West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug is one of the names AC Milan will consider in the January transfer window as the Germany international, 32, wants to leave the London Stadium - Gazzetta dello Sport.

Everton midfielder James Garner is admired by Nottingham Forest although a January move for the 24-year-old Englishman is unlikely given he has been starting regularly for the Toffees - Daily Mail.

Premier League

More than half of the 20 Premier League clubs are involved in an almighty scramble to find new shirt sponsors for next season as they will no longer be allowed to have gambling companies - The Times.

Newcastle United supporters are being investigated by German police over alleged vandalism on a train that was travelling to their Champions League game with Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday - The Times.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in talks to outsource Manchester United's catering - sparking fears prawn sandwiches could be taken off the menu - The Sun.

Sport

Epsom racecourse has announced a £6m five-year plan to revive the flagging fortunes of the Derby, the world's most famous Flat race - The Guardian.

Luke Littler is planning to snub BBC's Sports Personality of the Year pageant next week to concentrate on his £1m crusade - Daily Express.