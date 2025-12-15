Ruben Amorim says he does not deserve support from Man Utd's Class of '92 due to underperformance - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

Premier League

Ruben Amorim admits he does not deserve the respect or support of his critics among the Class of '92 because he is under performing as Man Utd head coach - The Times

Ruben Amorim has told Kobbie Mainoo to knock on his door and tell him if he wants to leave Manchester United next month - Daily Express

Pep Guardiola toasted a fifth straight win in all competitions and then warned that Manchester City's new generation can become legends of the club - Daily Star

Pep Guardiola reserved a stern critique for Phil Foden's performance against Crystal Palace, despite the England international netting one of three goals which saw Manchester City claim another important win on the road - Daily Mail

Bruno Guimaraes ripped into his "embarrassing" Newcastle flops after they were beaten at bitter rivals Sunderland - The Sun

Thomas Frank said Tottenham's 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest offered a sobering reminder his side remain a "work in progress" and amid increasing scrutiny the head coach reiterated improving Spurs' fortunes is "not a quick fix", saying: "If no one gets the time, no one can turn this around." - The Guardian

European football

Former Southampton boss Will Still has revealed why he rejected the chance to become coach of FC Nantes saying additional staff he wanted to bring in were unavailable as they were employed by other clubs - L'Equipe