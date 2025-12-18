Man Utd hope Pep Guardiola uncertainty will help them land Antoine Semenyo amid Man City competition - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

Transfers

Manchester United will go all-out to sign Antoine Semenyo in January and hope the uncertainty over Pep Guardiola's future could strengthen their hand - The Telegraph.

Ruben Neves wants to return to the Premier League as he approaches the final six months of his contract at Saudi club Al Hilal which has put Manchester United and Newcastle United on red alert - The Times.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.



Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.

Ruben Neves has emerged as an option for Manchester United in the January transfer window with the Portugal midfielder keen on a return to the Premier League - The Mail.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has a release clause in his contract for clubs outside the Premier League worth £56.6m - The Mail.

Chelsea have had an offer of around £7m rejected by Saint-Etienne for 17-year-old striker Djylian N'Guessan with the French club holding out for £11m - L'Equipe (French).

Newcastle have AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit and Tolouse's Dayann Methalie high on their transfer wishlist of midfielders - The Mail.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Premier League

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is high among the candidates Manchester City are considering in case Pep Guardiola exits the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season - The Athletic.

The Ashes

The England and Wales Cricket Board has held talks with Cricket Australia about the possibility of replacing the decision review system (DRS) technology Snicko with an alternative UltraEdge for the Boxing Day Test - The Guardian.