Man Utd hope Pep Guardiola uncertainty will help them land Antoine Semenyo amid Man City competition - Paper talk and football gossip
Headlines from Friday's newspapers as the ECB hold talks with Cricket Australia about replacing the decision review system technology Snicko with an alternative UltraEdge for the Boxing Day Test; Man Utd hope Pep Guardiola uncertainty can help them in Antoine Semenyo pursuit
Thursday 18 December 2025 23:14, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
Transfers
Manchester United will go all-out to sign Antoine Semenyo in January and hope the uncertainty over Pep Guardiola's future could strengthen their hand - The Telegraph.
Ruben Neves wants to return to the Premier League as he approaches the final six months of his contract at Saudi club Al Hilal which has put Manchester United and Newcastle United on red alert - The Times.
Ruben Neves has emerged as an option for Manchester United in the January transfer window with the Portugal midfielder keen on a return to the Premier League - The Mail.
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has a release clause in his contract for clubs outside the Premier League worth £56.6m - The Mail.
Chelsea have had an offer of around £7m rejected by Saint-Etienne for 17-year-old striker Djylian N'Guessan with the French club holding out for £11m - L'Equipe (French).
Newcastle have AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit and Tolouse's Dayann Methalie high on their transfer wishlist of midfielders - The Mail.
Premier League
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is high among the candidates Manchester City are considering in case Pep Guardiola exits the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season - The Athletic.
The Ashes
The England and Wales Cricket Board has held talks with Cricket Australia about the possibility of replacing the decision review system (DRS) technology Snicko with an alternative UltraEdge for the Boxing Day Test - The Guardian.