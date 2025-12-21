Alexander Isak injury may force Liverpool to add to attacking ranks in January Transfer Window - Paper Talk
Headlines from Monday's newspapers as Liverpool consider attacking additions if Alexander Isak's injury proves to be serious; Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes may join Isak on treatment table for at least a month; West Ham interested in Jorgen Strand Larsen
Sunday 21 December 2025 23:21, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
ALEXANDER ISAK
Liverpool could be forced into the January transfer market over fears £130m striker Alexander Isak has broken a leg - Daily Telegraph
Liverpool have eliminated the possibility of Alexander Isak having suffered cruciate ligament damage - but still fear their record signing is set for a significant layoff - Daily Mail
Liverpool fear record signing Alexander Isak sustained a suspected broken leg in Saturday's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur - The Athletic
- Back Pages podcast - listen and subscribe
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Latest on YOUR PL club!
- Sky Sports Rewards - tickets, offers and more
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
PREMIER LEAGUE
Bruno Fernandes could be missing for at least a month after sustaining a suspected soft-tissue injury which forced him off at half-time in Manchester United's 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa - Daily Telegraph
Tottenham have not had an approach from Fiorentina despite strong reports in Italy claiming Fabio Paratici is poised to accept a five-year deal from the club bottom of Serie A to become their director of football - Daily Mail
Virgil van Dijk does not believe Tottenham star Xavi Simons set out to hurt him, but would not reveal the contents of his conversation with his international team-mate - Daily Mirror
Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News
Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.
Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.
Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic believes they were making progress under old manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is adamant he deserved more time - Daily Mail
Steven Gerrard has thrown his support behind Arne Slot before stating he would return to Liverpool to work in any capacity - Daily Mirror
West Ham United have expressed an interest in signing Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers in January - The Athletic
Diant Ramaj - on loan at Heidenheim from Borussia Dortmund - is viewed as a potential long-term successor to Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya - Bild
Wolves midfielder Marshall Munetsi has emerged as a target for OGC Nice - L'Equipe
SCOTTISH FOOTBALL
Forgotten Scotland ace Oli McBurnie is eyeing a shock World Cup recall five years after his last cap after emerging as the deadliest striker in the Championship - The Sun
Former boss Steven Gerrard insists he could "make Rangers good again" had he made a return to the club - Daily Record
WSL
West Ham are to appoint the former Juventus head coach Rita Guarino as their new women's team manager - The Guardian
CRICKET
The England and Wales Cricket Board is eager to avoid a mass clearout of England's senior leadership in the wake of another humiliating away Ashes series defeat - The Guardian