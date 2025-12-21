Alexander Isak injury may force Liverpool to add to attacking ranks in January Transfer Window - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

ALEXANDER ISAK

Liverpool could be forced into the January transfer market over fears £130m striker Alexander Isak has broken a leg - Daily Telegraph

Liverpool have eliminated the possibility of Alexander Isak having suffered cruciate ligament damage - but still fear their record signing is set for a significant layoff - Daily Mail

Liverpool fear record signing Alexander Isak sustained a suspected broken leg in Saturday's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur - The Athletic

PREMIER LEAGUE

Bruno Fernandes could be missing for at least a month after sustaining a suspected soft-tissue injury which forced him off at half-time in Manchester United's 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa - Daily Telegraph

Tottenham have not had an approach from Fiorentina despite strong reports in Italy claiming Fabio Paratici is poised to accept a five-year deal from the club bottom of Serie A to become their director of football - Daily Mail

Virgil van Dijk does not believe Tottenham star Xavi Simons set out to hurt him, but would not reveal the contents of his conversation with his international team-mate - Daily Mirror

Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic believes they were making progress under old manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is adamant he deserved more time - Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard has thrown his support behind Arne Slot before stating he would return to Liverpool to work in any capacity - Daily Mirror

West Ham United have expressed an interest in signing Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers in January - The Athletic

Diant Ramaj - on loan at Heidenheim from Borussia Dortmund - is viewed as a potential long-term successor to Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya - Bild

Wolves midfielder Marshall Munetsi has emerged as a target for OGC Nice - L'Equipe

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL

Forgotten Scotland ace Oli McBurnie is eyeing a shock World Cup recall five years after his last cap after emerging as the deadliest striker in the Championship - The Sun

Former boss Steven Gerrard insists he could "make Rangers good again" had he made a return to the club - Daily Record

WSL

West Ham are to appoint the former Juventus head coach Rita Guarino as their new women's team manager - The Guardian

CRICKET

The England and Wales Cricket Board is eager to avoid a mass ­clearout of England's senior leadership in the wake of another humiliating away Ashes series defeat - The Guardian