Man Utd could invest in two new midfielders as the prepare for Summer Transfer window overhaul - Paper Talk
Headlines from Tuesday's newspapers as Manchester United's midfield shortlist grows with Bournemouth's Alex Scott considered; West Ham continue to pursue a move for Adama Traore; Liverpool and Manchester City among the clubs circling Bayern's Michael Olise
Monday 22 December 2025 23:50, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester United are prepared to invest in a new midfield partnership next summer with Alex Scott added to a shortlist including Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson - The Sun
Manchester United have shortlisted seven midfielders to sign, with a loan deal for Atletico Madrid's 25-year-old England international Conor Gallagher in January being one of the more feasible options. - talkSPORT
Steven Gerrard has opened the door to a Liverpool return, but insisted he does not want Arne Slot to lose his job. - The Sun
Leo Castledine's red-hot form on loan at Huddersfield Town could lead to a Championship move in the January transfer window as second-tier clubs line up for the young Chelsea midfielder. - Daily Mirror
West Ham are continuing discussions over a proposed move for Fulham winger Adama Traore - Daily Mail
England and the Netherlands are locked in an international tug-of-war over one of England's most promising academy players, 15-year-old Emmanuel Fejokwu - Daily Mail
Tottenham Hotspur have not had an approach from Fiorentina, despite strong reports in Italy claiming Fabio Paratici is poised to accept a five-year deal to become the Serie A club's director of football - Daily Mail
EUROPEAN FOOTBALL
Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Liverpool are interested in Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise - BILD
The contract of Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal, which expires on June 30, will not be extended. - El Nacional
SCOTTISH FOOTBALL
Celtic have reportedly emerged as the frontrunners to finally secure a January transfer for one of their key summer targets in Louis Munteanu - The Sun
Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly preparing a bid for Tromso midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl. The Norwegian youth international has been on Rangers radar with January approaching. - Daily Record