Manchester United are hopeful Bruno Fernandes will return from injury for their clash against rivals Manchester City - Paper Talk
Tuesday 23 December 2025 22:25, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester United are hopeful that Bruno Fernandes will return from injury before their clash with Manchester City on January 17, meaning the captain would miss only five matches - The Times.
Chelsea could have signed lifelong Blues fan Antoine Semenyo for just £2m six years ago - The Sun.
Antoine Semenyo's release clause at Bournemouth is only active for the first 10 days of the January transfer window - BBC.
Roma want to sign Chelsea defender Axel Disasi on loan - BBC.
Manchester United are set to appoint Newcastle's head of youth recruitment Paul Midgley to the same role at Old Trafford - Daily Mail.
EUROPEAN FOOTBALL
Robert Lewandowski will sit down with Barcelona manager Hansi Flick at the beginning of 2026 to discuss his future - Sport.
Monaco will not convert Ansu Fati's loan move from Barcelona into a permanent deal - El Nacional.
SCOTTISH FOOTBALL
Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi is attracting interest from clubs in England and Europe - The Scottish Sun.
Hearts are set to sign defender Jordi Altena is set to be their first January signing after beating off competition from the MLS - The Scottish Sun.