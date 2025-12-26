Tottenham have £150m to spend in January transfer window - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tottenham have a £150m transfer war chest available for the January window - The Sun

Manchester United and Liverpool are set to battle for Sheffield Wednesday left-back Yisa Alao - The Sun

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has indicated that he would be happy to join Trabzonspor permanently when his season-long loan ends - Daily Mirror

Crystal Palace are likely to rival West Ham in signing Norway striker Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves in January - The Telegraph

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Barcelona have cooled their interest in Marc Guehi after learning of his wage demands - Sport

Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford is keen to stay at the club beyond this season - Sport

Bayern Munich are closely monitoring Cardiff City teenager Dylan Lawlor - Talksport

Tottenham Hotspur target Rayan has reportedly cut ties with his agent ahead of the January transfer window - Sport

Juventus are planning to use Jonathan David in a swap deal for Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali - Gazzetta dello Sport

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL

Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi is attracting interest from clubs in England and Europe - The Scottish Sun