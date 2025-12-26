Tottenham have £150m to spend in January transfer window - Paper Talk
Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford is keen to stay at the club beyond this season; Manchester United and Liverpool are set to battle for Sheffield Wednesday left-back Yisa Alao
Friday 26 December 2025 10:16, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tottenham have a £150m transfer war chest available for the January window - The Sun
Manchester United and Liverpool are set to battle for Sheffield Wednesday left-back Yisa Alao - The Sun
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has indicated that he would be happy to join Trabzonspor permanently when his season-long loan ends - Daily Mirror
Crystal Palace are likely to rival West Ham in signing Norway striker Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves in January - The Telegraph
EUROPEAN FOOTBALL
Barcelona have cooled their interest in Marc Guehi after learning of his wage demands - Sport
Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford is keen to stay at the club beyond this season - Sport
Bayern Munich are closely monitoring Cardiff City teenager Dylan Lawlor - Talksport
Tottenham Hotspur target Rayan has reportedly cut ties with his agent ahead of the January transfer window - Sport
Juventus are planning to use Jonathan David in a swap deal for Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali - Gazzetta dello Sport
SCOTTISH FOOTBALL
Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi is attracting interest from clubs in England and Europe - The Scottish Sun