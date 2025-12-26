Man Utd transfer news: Ruben Amorim eyeing shock transfer to bring James Garner back to Old Trafford - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United are considering a shock return for midfielder James Garner in a cut-price January transfer - Daily Mail.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United's Ruben Amorim says they will only look to bring in signings during the January transfer window if they're convinced they'll improve the squad.

Chelsea are monitoring Rennes' French centre-back Jeremy Jacquet and Saint-Etienne's Djylian N'Guessan but their priority is offloading players, including Axel Disasi, Raheem Sterling and Tyrique George - The Athletic.

Fulham and Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for Manchester City midfielder Oscar Bobb - talkSPORT.

Wolves are weighing up a move for Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge - talkSPORT.

The Premier League and EFL will hold talks early next year about combining to allow 3pm Saturday kick-offs to be broadcast live each week for the first time - The Guardian.

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.



Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.

EFL

John Terry is one of the candidates being considered for the Oxford United job following Gary Rowett's sacking - The Sun.

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Saudi Pro League sides are interested in Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski - AS.

Image: Robert Lewandowski celebrates with his teammate Fermin Lopez

Barcelona have cooled their interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi after learning of his wage demand - Mundo Deportivo.

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL

Celtic are interested in GAIS striker Ibrahim Diabate - The Scottish Sun.

Celtic boss Wilfried Nancy is planning to raid his old club Columbus Crew for star man Wessam Abou Ali - The Scottish Sun.