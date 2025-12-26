Man Utd transfer news: Ruben Amorim eyeing shock transfer to bring James Garner back to Old Trafford - Paper Talk
Plus: Chelsea are monitoring two Ligue 1 centre-backs but are prioritising the sales of Axel Disasi, Raheem Sterling and Tyrique George; Fulham and Crystal Palace are monitoring Oscar Bobb's situation at Man City; John Terry could land his first managerial role
Friday 26 December 2025 22:54, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester United are considering a shock return for midfielder James Garner in a cut-price January transfer - Daily Mail.
Chelsea are monitoring Rennes' French centre-back Jeremy Jacquet and Saint-Etienne's Djylian N'Guessan but their priority is offloading players, including Axel Disasi, Raheem Sterling and Tyrique George - The Athletic.
Fulham and Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for Manchester City midfielder Oscar Bobb - talkSPORT.
Wolves are weighing up a move for Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge - talkSPORT.
The Premier League and EFL will hold talks early next year about combining to allow 3pm Saturday kick-offs to be broadcast live each week for the first time - The Guardian.
EFL
John Terry is one of the candidates being considered for the Oxford United job following Gary Rowett's sacking - The Sun.
EUROPEAN FOOTBALL
Saudi Pro League sides are interested in Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski - AS.
Barcelona have cooled their interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi after learning of his wage demand - Mundo Deportivo.
SCOTTISH FOOTBALL
Celtic are interested in GAIS striker Ibrahim Diabate - The Scottish Sun.
Celtic boss Wilfried Nancy is planning to raid his old club Columbus Crew for star man Wessam Abou Ali - The Scottish Sun.