Antoine Semenyo wants Man City move by January 1 with Marc Guehi set to stay at Crystal Palace - Paper Talk

Antoine Semenyo wants his Manchester City move wrapped up by New Year's Day. Bournemouth may want the attacker to play against Arsenal and Spurs ahead of his January 10 release clause deadline - BBC Sport

Marc Guehi is expected to see out the final six months of his contract at Crystal Palace, despite being linked with a January move to Liverpool and Manchester City - BBC Sport

Speaking on the Transfer Talk Podcast, ESPN's Sam Tighe claims that Crystal Palace shouldn't sanction any move for captain Marc Guehi in January given his importance to the team amid a run of important fixtures for the club.

Leeds United and Chelsea are among the clubs to have checked on James McAtee's situation at Nottingham Forest - Daily Mail

Chelsea are to investigate after Aston Villa, who beat the Blues 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, reported that a bottle was thrown at their substitutes bench as emotions ran high - Daily Mail

Highlights from the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Aston Villa.

The Premier League and EFL will hold talks early next year about combining to permit 3pm Saturday kick-offs to be broadcast live each week for the first time - The Guardian

Ex-England footballer Andy Carroll faces a possible jail sentence after he was charged with breaching a non-molestation order - The Sun

Furious Auchinleck Talbot fans are boycotting their Scottish Cup tie with Celtic - because it's been moved to Kilmarnock. - The Scottish Sun

Celtic could be set to battle it out for Swedish football's top scorer after being credited with an interest in £3million-rated GAIS striker Ibrahim Diabate - The Scottish Sun

Danny Rohl has urged Rangers chiefs to show courage in the January transfer window - to ensure they stay in the Premiership title race - Daily Record