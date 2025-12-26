Antoine Semenyo wants Man City move by January 1 with Marc Guehi set to stay at Crystal Palace - Paper Talk
Plus: Leeds and Chelsea are monitoring James McAtee's situation at Nottingham Forest; Celtic could be set to battle it out for Swedish football's top scorer; Chelsea are to investigate after Aston Villa reported that a bottle was thrown at their substitutes bench
Sunday 28 December 2025 08:32, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
TRANSFERS
Antoine Semenyo wants his Manchester City move wrapped up by New Year's Day. Bournemouth may want the attacker to play against Arsenal and Spurs ahead of his January 10 release clause deadline - BBC Sport
Marc Guehi is expected to see out the final six months of his contract at Crystal Palace, despite being linked with a January move to Liverpool and Manchester City - BBC Sport
Leeds United and Chelsea are among the clubs to have checked on James McAtee's situation at Nottingham Forest - Daily Mail
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea are to investigate after Aston Villa, who beat the Blues 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, reported that a bottle was thrown at their substitutes bench as emotions ran high - Daily Mail
The Premier League and EFL will hold talks early next year about combining to permit 3pm Saturday kick-offs to be broadcast live each week for the first time - The Guardian
EFL AND NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL
Ex-England footballer Andy Carroll faces a possible jail sentence after he was charged with breaching a non-molestation order - The Sun
SCOTTISH FOOTBALL
Furious Auchinleck Talbot fans are boycotting their Scottish Cup tie with Celtic - because it's been moved to Kilmarnock. - The Scottish Sun
Celtic could be set to battle it out for Swedish football's top scorer after being credited with an interest in £3million-rated GAIS striker Ibrahim Diabate - The Scottish Sun
Danny Rohl has urged Rangers chiefs to show courage in the January transfer window - to ensure they stay in the Premiership title race - Daily Record