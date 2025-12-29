Ex-Rangers boss Russell Martin among finalists to become Columbus Crew head coach - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers.....

TRANSFERS

Everton are considering loan moves for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and forward Joshua Zirkzee, 24 - i Paper.

Liverpool would prefer to wait until the summer to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi on a free transfer - Mail.

Crystal Palace are pushing to get a deal done early for Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson - Mail.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery wants a wide player that can play on both sides - Mail.

Roma would like to cancel Leon Bailey's loan move from Aston VIlla early - Mail.

Bournemouth are interested in Leicester winger Abdul Fatawu - Mail.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Barcelona want to sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi on a free transfer next summer - Sport (Spanish).

Wolves are interested in Hajduk Split defensive midfielder Niko Sigur - Fabrizio Romano.

Chicago Fire want to sign Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski and have met with his agent Pini Zahavi but the MLS side faces competition from Fenerbahce and clubs in Saudi Arabia - Bild.

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL

Former Rangers boss Russell Martin is among the finalists to become the next head coach of MLS side Columbus Crew - Athletic.