Ex-Rangers boss Russell Martin among finalists to become Columbus Crew head coach - Paper Talk

Also in the headlines on Tuesday: Everton are considering loan moves for Man Utd duo Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee, Crystal Palace are pushing to get a deal done for Spurs winger Brennan Johnson while Liverpool would prefer to wait until summer to sign Marc Guehi on a free transfer

Monday 29 December 2025 23:02, UK

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers.....

TRANSFERS

Everton are considering loan moves for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and forward Joshua Zirkzee, 24 - i Paper.

Liverpool would prefer to wait until the summer to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi on a free transfer - Mail.

Crystal Palace are pushing to get a deal done early for Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson - Mail.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery wants a wide player that can play on both sides - Mail.

Roma would like to cancel Leon Bailey's loan move from Aston VIlla early - Mail.

Bournemouth are interested in Leicester winger Abdul Fatawu - Mail.

Barcelona want to sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi on a free transfer next summer - Sport (Spanish).

Wolves are interested in Hajduk Split defensive midfielder Niko Sigur - Fabrizio Romano.

Chicago Fire want to sign Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski and have met with his agent Pini Zahavi but the MLS side faces competition from Fenerbahce and clubs in Saudi Arabia - Bild.

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL

Former Rangers boss Russell Martin is among the finalists to become the next head coach of MLS side Columbus Crew - Athletic.

