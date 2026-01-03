Chelsea players expect Liam Rosenior arrival as Slaven Bilic waits in West Ham wings - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers.....

Premier League

Chelsea players expect Liam Rosenior to be named their new head coach after being given indications he is the favourite to succeed Enzo Maresca - Sunday Telegraph

Slaven Bilic is willing to return to former club West Ham mid-season if the Hammers decide to sack Nuno Espirito Santo - Sun on Sunday

Napoli remain interested in Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, 20, but will only be able to sign the England international if Dutch winger Noa Lang leaves - Gazzetta dello Sport

Man Utd are hoping to send Toby Collyer back out on loan in January - despite the current selection crisis - Sun on Sunday

EFL

Manchester United's English defender Harry Amass, 18, could cut short his loan deal at Sheffield Wednesday to join Stoke for the rest of the season - Sun on Sunday

European football

Borussia Dortmund are expected to offer their full backing to Jobe Bellingham despite his difficult start to life in Germany following his summer move - Mail on Sunday

Manchester City starlet Jahmai Simpson-Pusey will fly to Germany on Sunday to join Cologne on loan - Scottish Sun

Barcelona are leading the race for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is out of contract in the summer - Gazzetta dello Sport

Cricket

The ECB is ready to explore ways to prevent Australia's leading Test players preparing for an away Ashes series with stints in the County Championship - Sunday Times