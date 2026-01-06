Marcus Rashford unlikely to make Man Utd return despite Ruben Amorim sacking - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

Man Utd latest

Marcus Rashford and other members of Manchester United’s 'Bomb Squad' are unlikely to return to Old Trafford despite Ruben Amorim’s sacking - The Sun.

Manchester United are on the lookout for their next boss and Fulham believe they could get a call for Marco Silva, who is among the names being linked with the vacancy - Daily Mirror.

Jason Wilcox told Ruben Amorim he was not of the same pedigree as other coaches in an explosive showdown on Friday - The Sun.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Senior reporter Rob Dorsett provides the latest update on Manchester United's search for an interim manager.

Ruben Amorim squared up with Lisandro Martinez on the Manchester United training ground during an intense showdown - The Athletic.

The majority of Manchester United players are unhappy with the sacking of Ruben Amorim - The Sun.

Premier League

Chelsea are lining up a January exit for on-loan attacking midfielder Leo Castledine - The Sun.

Manchester City are considering making a move to sign Marc Guehi in January - Daily Mirror.

Tottenham could step up their plans to sign a forward this month after scans showed Mohammed Kudus’ injury is worse than feared - The Telegraph.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.



Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.

Scotland

Michael Stewart has claimed he was told by Celtic players that Wilfried Nancy did not offer instructions and sparked a dressing room "shambles" - Daily Record.

Rangers have reportedly identified BK Hacken star Silas Andersen as a top target this month - Daily Record.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen.

Rugby

Laurie Dalrymple, the Harlequins chief executive, has accused the Welsh Rugby Union of upending their season by poaching Danny Wilson as he promised to bring the club’s coaching carousel to a halt - The Telegraph.

Boxing

Tyson Fury has insisted he is not making another comeback for fame or fortune – but instead for the love of the fight game - The Sun.