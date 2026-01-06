Marcus Rashford unlikely to make Man Utd return despite Ruben Amorim sacking - Paper Talk
The big stories around Ruben Amorim's Man Utd exit and who will replace him at Old Trafford plus football transfer gossip in the January window; Jason Wilcox told Ruben Amorim he was not of the same pedigree as other coaches; Man City are considering making a move to sign Marc Guehi
Tuesday 6 January 2026 22:36, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
Man Utd latest
Marcus Rashford and other members of Manchester United’s 'Bomb Squad' are unlikely to return to Old Trafford despite Ruben Amorim’s sacking - The Sun.
Manchester United are on the lookout for their next boss and Fulham believe they could get a call for Marco Silva, who is among the names being linked with the vacancy - Daily Mirror.
Jason Wilcox told Ruben Amorim he was not of the same pedigree as other coaches in an explosive showdown on Friday - The Sun.
Ruben Amorim squared up with Lisandro Martinez on the Manchester United training ground during an intense showdown - The Athletic.
The majority of Manchester United players are unhappy with the sacking of Ruben Amorim - The Sun.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Latest on YOUR PL club!
- Sky Sports Rewards - tickets, offers and more
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
Premier League
Chelsea are lining up a January exit for on-loan attacking midfielder Leo Castledine - The Sun.
Manchester City are considering making a move to sign Marc Guehi in January - Daily Mirror.
Tottenham could step up their plans to sign a forward this month after scans showed Mohammed Kudus’ injury is worse than feared - The Telegraph.
Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News
Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.
Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.
Scotland
Michael Stewart has claimed he was told by Celtic players that Wilfried Nancy did not offer instructions and sparked a dressing room "shambles" - Daily Record.
Rangers have reportedly identified BK Hacken star Silas Andersen as a top target this month - Daily Record.
Rugby
Laurie Dalrymple, the Harlequins chief executive, has accused the Welsh Rugby Union of upending their season by poaching Danny Wilson as he promised to bring the club’s coaching carousel to a halt - The Telegraph.
Boxing
Tyson Fury has insisted he is not making another comeback for fame or fortune – but instead for the love of the fight game - The Sun.