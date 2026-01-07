Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri wanted by Bournemouth on loan in January - Paper Talk and football transfer gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

Transfers

Bournemouth are interested in a loan move for Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri - Independent.

Ajax are seriously considering a loan move for Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte - Voetbal International (Netherlands).

Tottenham have submitted a second bid for Santos left-back Souza worth £13m - Standard.

Rangers have made a bid of around £3m for Westerlo's Belgian U21 star Tuur Rommens - Daily Record.

Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement with Dayot Upamecano over a new contract but still need to finalise his release clause - Fabrizio Romano.

Football

Lionel Messi does not think he will go into coaching after he retires from playing but would like to become a club owner - Athletic.

West Ham legend Harry Redknapp has offered to manage his relegation-threatened old side for free - TalkSport.

The Ashes

England do not plan to review the positions of the head coach Brendon McCullum or the director of cricket Rob Key before next month's T20 World Cup, despite their stewardship of the rapid Ashes defeat - Times.

Rugby Union

Saracens held clear-the-air talks after their director of rugby, Mark McCall, was dismayed at the team's lack of emotion in their defeat by Leicester Tigers - Times.