Tammy Abraham being lined up for a potential Aston Villa return - Paper Talk and football transfer gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

Premier League

Aston Villa are eyeing a move for Tammy Abraham as they look to strengthen Unai Emery's squad for the second half of the campaign and keep pace at the top of the Premier League - Sunday Telegraph

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reveals that Aston Villa are exploring a deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher

Tottenham may allow forward Mathys Tel to go out on loan this month as he pushes to make France's World Cup squad - Mail on Sunday

Arsenal have turned to the world's leading throw-in coach, Thomas Gronnemark, in a further effort to weaponise set pieces and use marginal gains in their push to win the Premier League - Sunday Times

Jason Wilcox has likened his role to the manager behind the scenes at Manchester United - The Sun on Sunday

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.



Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.

FA Cup

Macclesfield FC owner Rob Smethurst has promised to take his side to Ibiza to celebrate their historic FA Cup win over Crystal Palace - Mail on Sunday

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Macclesfield give their jubilant views on a historic FA Cup upset over Crystal Palace

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Clinton Morrison branded Crystal Palace an 'embarrassment' after they were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league side Macclesfield

Scotland

It's being claimed that Celtic's deal for Niko Sigur "is unlikely to happen" - Scottish Sun on Sunday

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic interim boss Martin O'Neill says his side are up for a title fight following his return with a dominant win over Dundee United

Unimpressed Glenn Hoddle has warned Tottenham's decision makers they've got it wrong over the decision to allow Mikey Moore to flourish at Rangers - Daily Record

David Gray is quite happy for his Hibs side to continue flying under the radar - but he admits it's going to be hard to keep Kieron Bowie off other club's January wishlists - Daily Record

Cricket

England are considering a player curfew, among other measures, when the team leave for a seven-week tour of the subcontinent next Sunday - The Times