Tammy Abraham being lined up for a potential Aston Villa return - Paper Talk and football transfer gossip
Sunday's other top stories include Tottenham may allow forward Mathys Tel to go out on loan this month and Macclesfield FC owner Rob Smethurst has promised to take his side to Ibiza to celebrate their historic FA Cup win over Crystal Palace
Saturday 10 January 2026 22:46, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
Premier League
Aston Villa are eyeing a move for Tammy Abraham as they look to strengthen Unai Emery's squad for the second half of the campaign and keep pace at the top of the Premier League - Sunday Telegraph
Tottenham may allow forward Mathys Tel to go out on loan this month as he pushes to make France's World Cup squad - Mail on Sunday
Arsenal have turned to the world's leading throw-in coach, Thomas Gronnemark, in a further effort to weaponise set pieces and use marginal gains in their push to win the Premier League - Sunday Times
Jason Wilcox has likened his role to the manager behind the scenes at Manchester United - The Sun on Sunday
FA Cup
Macclesfield FC owner Rob Smethurst has promised to take his side to Ibiza to celebrate their historic FA Cup win over Crystal Palace - Mail on Sunday
Scotland
It's being claimed that Celtic's deal for Niko Sigur "is unlikely to happen" - Scottish Sun on Sunday
Unimpressed Glenn Hoddle has warned Tottenham's decision makers they've got it wrong over the decision to allow Mikey Moore to flourish at Rangers - Daily Record
David Gray is quite happy for his Hibs side to continue flying under the radar - but he admits it's going to be hard to keep Kieron Bowie off other club's January wishlists - Daily Record
Cricket
England are considering a player curfew, among other measures, when the team leave for a seven-week tour of the subcontinent next Sunday - The Times