Tammy Abraham being lined up for a potential Aston Villa return - Paper Talk and football transfer gossip

Sunday's other top stories include Tottenham may allow forward Mathys Tel to go out on loan this month and Macclesfield FC owner Rob Smethurst has promised to take his side to Ibiza to celebrate their historic FA Cup win over Crystal Palace

Saturday 10 January 2026 22:46, UK

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

Premier League

Aston Villa are eyeing a move for Tammy Abraham as they look to strengthen Unai Emery's squad for the second half of the campaign and keep pace at the top of the Premier League - Sunday Telegraph

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reveals that Aston Villa are exploring a deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher

Tottenham may allow forward Mathys Tel to go out on loan this month as he pushes to make France's World Cup squad - Mail on Sunday

Arsenal have turned to the world's leading throw-in coach, Thomas Gronnemark, in a further effort to weaponise set pieces and use marginal gains in their push to win the Premier League - Sunday Times

Jason Wilcox has likened his role to the manager behind the scenes at Manchester United - The Sun on Sunday

FA Cup

Macclesfield FC owner Rob Smethurst has promised to take his side to Ibiza to celebrate their historic FA Cup win over Crystal Palace - Mail on Sunday

Macclesfield give their jubilant views on a historic FA Cup upset over Crystal Palace

Clinton Morrison branded Crystal Palace an 'embarrassment' after they were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league side Macclesfield

Scotland

It's being claimed that Celtic's deal for Niko Sigur "is unlikely to happen" - Scottish Sun on Sunday

Celtic interim boss Martin O'Neill says his side are up for a title fight following his return with a dominant win over Dundee United

Unimpressed Glenn Hoddle has warned Tottenham's decision makers they've got it wrong over the decision to allow Mikey Moore to flourish at Rangers - Daily Record

David Gray is quite happy for his Hibs side to continue flying under the radar - but he admits it's going to be hard to keep Kieron Bowie off other club's January wishlists - Daily Record

Cricket

England are considering a player curfew, among other measures, when the team leave for a seven-week tour of the subcontinent next Sunday - The Times

