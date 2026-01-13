Man Utd could play mid-season friendly to ease financial burden of early cup exits - Paper Talk and football transfer gossip
Tuesday's other top stories include Unai Emery having interest in bringing Tammy Abraham back to Aston Villa; Man United are unhappy with the noise surrounding a potential Ole Gunnar Solskjaer return; the one condition required for Liverpool to sell Federico Chiesa revealed
Tuesday 13 January 2026 12:14, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Michael Carrick has former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves on his shortlist should he land the interim head coach role at Old Trafford - The Guardian
Manchester United could seek a mid-season friendly to ease the financial woes of being knocked out early of both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup - The Telegraph
Manchester United bosses are reportedly unhappy with the amount of noise a potential Ole Gunnar Solskjaer return garnered - The Sun
Man United's decision to not hire Solskjaer on an interim basis comes after players reportedly shared their lack of confidence in the Norwegian to the club's hierarchy - Daily Express
West Ham have enquired over Metz midfielder Alpha Toure after Lucas Paqueta made clear his desire to leave the club - Daily Mail
Tottenham forward Mathys Tel is keen to earn game time elsewhere as he seeks a loan move in January - Daily Mail
Liverpool will not sanction a sale of Federico Chiesa, despite interest from Juventus, until Mohamed Salah returns from AFCON duty - TuttoSport
Unai Emery is keen on bringing Tammy Abraham back to Aston Villa - The Telegraph
Former Liverpool and Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho has announced his retirement from football - The Sun
SCOTTISH FOOTBALL
Rangers are among multiple clubs in Europe interested in DAC Dunajska Streda winger Damir Redzic - The Scottish Sun
Martin O'Neill has refused to rule out Stephen Welsh returning to Motherwell despite the Hoops just recalling him from a loan spell there - The Scottish Sun
EFL
MLS club Toronto FC have made a £13.4 million offer for Norwich City forward Josh Sargent - Daily Mail
EUROPEAN FOOTBALL
Kylian Mbappe paid his respects to outgoing Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso, describing him as someone 'who had clear ideas and knows many things about football' - Daily Mail
Joao Cancelo has completed his medical ahead of a return to Barcelona - The Athletic
