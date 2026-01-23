Trent Alexander-Arnold set to stay at Real Madrid despite exit talk - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not been told to leave Real Madrid, despite talk of new manager Alvaro Arbeloa urging him to find a new club this summer - Daily Mail.

Manchester United believe Elliot Anderson is set to join Manchester City this summer - The I

Arsenal are plotting a shock summer swoop for Atletico Madrid hitman Julian Alvarez - The Sun

Everton fear Jack Grealish may need surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot and could miss the rest of the season - Daily Mail

EUROPEAN

Barcelona will attempt to ward off interest in attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez by him a new contract - Sport

Rennes will target Toulouse's English centre-back Charlie Cresswell should French defender Jeremy Jacquet leave them for Chelsea - Sky in Germany