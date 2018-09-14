Tim Howard part of consortium taking control of Dagenham & Redbridge

Tim Howard has invested in National League side Dagenham & Redbridge

Former Everton and Manchester United goalkeeper Tim Howard has been revealed as part of the consortium that has bought Dagenham & Redbridge.

The National League side confirmed on Friday that American entity Victoria Road Football LLC had completed the purchase of the majority of the shares in the club.

Howard is part of the group led by American investors Peter B Freund and Craig Unger.

The group has already launched a club in the United Soccer League - Memphis 901 FC - and have been involved in other professional sports franchises in North America.

Howard moved to England in 2003 to join Manchester United, where he became No 1 ahead of Fabien Barthez and would go on to win an FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield.

He moved on to Everton, initially on loan, in 2006 and would go on to represent the Toffees on more than 400 occasions in all competitions before returning to the United States in 2016.

Howard has spent the last three seasons in MLS with Colorado Rapids and was also at the centre of creating the new second division USL team in Memphis.

Freund's Trinity Sports Holdings company is also involved with Major League Baseball's New York Yankees and a number of minor league baseball teams, including the Memphis Redbirds.

"When I first visited Victoria Road this summer for a friendly against Cambridge, and having come back for the match against Hartlepool, I was captivated by the incredible passion shown by the Daggers supporters," Freund said.

"I consider my ability to come in and help this club, which has roots dating back to the 1880's, as a privilege and will do everything I can to solidify it this season and give us a chance to return to the Football League in the future.

"I made a point to meet with [Dagenham manager] Peter Taylor on both occasions and he has my full confidence to lead this club now and into the future."