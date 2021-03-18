Yann Songo'o: FA bans Morecambe midfielder for six games for homophobic slur

Yann Songo'o was sent off in Morecambe's League Two home game with Tranmere on January 30 for using foul and abusive language; the FA said the midfielder "used abusive and/or insulting language" that "included a reference to sexual orientation"

Morecambe's Yann Songo'o has apologised after using abusive language towards an opponent which included a reference to sexual orientation

Morecambe's Yann Songo'o has been suspended for six matches and must complete face-to-face education after admitting an FA charge for making a homophobic slur during a League Two match in January.

Songo'o was sent off by referee Paul Howard during Morecambe's fixture at home to fellow promotion chasers Tranmere on January 30.

After launching an investigation, the FA found the 29-year-old used "abusive and/or insulting language" that included "a reference to sexual orientation", which constitutes an aggravated breach as outlined by FA Rule E3.2.

Songo'o, who will miss a further four matches after already serving two matches of his suspension, has apologised for the incident.

"I'd like to offer a sincere apology for any offence I've caused," he said in response to the FA's findings.

"I'm really disappointed in myself for using that term, because it does not reflect the type of person I am but it was under provocation.

"I'm totally against any form of discrimination and I know what I said was totally unacceptable, I can only apologise and ask for forgiveness to anyone I offended.''

In a statement, Morecambe Football Club said they "fully accept" the FA's decision.

"The club would like to once again stress that it abhors abuse of any sort be it on the grounds of race, colour, religion, ethnicity, gender identity, gender, age, disability or sexual orientation," the statement said.

"We are a community-based family club that has high expectations of its players and staff and Yann's behaviour fell short of those expectations in this instance.

"We will reinforce our commitment to making Morecambe Football Club a wholly inclusive environment and we will remind all football and non-football staff of their responsibility to promote and support such an environment through comprehensive diversity, equality and inclusion training."

Kick It Out reporting discrimination

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org