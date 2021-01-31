Morecambe vs Tranmere marred by alleged homophobic slur

Tranmere statement: "(We) have a policy of not commenting publicly on specific disciplinary issues relating to other clubs or their players and therefore will not be making any statement regarding yesterday's incident."

Tranmere's 1-0 win over Morecambe on Saturday was marred by the 45th-minute sending off of Morecambe's Yann Songo'o, during which a homophobic slur was heard on the pitch at the Mazuma Stadium.

Songo'o was sent off by referee Paul Howard for using foul and abusive language during the Sky Bet League Two fixture.

A statement from Tranmere said: "TRFC have a policy of not commenting publicly on specific disciplinary issues relating to other clubs or their players and therefore will be not making any statement regarding yesterday's incident. We reiterate our firm belief that there is no place for homophobia within football."

Tranmere's LGBT+ fans group, Rover and Out, said they stand by their club and that they are "proud of their players' response in immediately recognising this language as unacceptable".

There is no place for homophobic language in football. It is damaging and hurtful. As role models, players in particular should be mindful of the impact of their words. We support this statement 👇🏽 https://t.co/efyk5PtrJ8 — Kick It Out (@kickitout) January 31, 2021

Kick It Out reiterated their support for Rover and Out and the wider fight against homophobia in football: "There is no place for homophobic language in football. It is damaging and hurtful. As role models, players in particular should be mindful of the impact of their words."

Kaiyne Woolery scored the only goal as Tranmere took the spoils from a 1-0 victory at Morecambe to move up to fifth place in the Sky Bet League Two table.

