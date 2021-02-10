Morecambe's Yann Songo'o charged by FA for alleged homophobic slur

Yann Songo'o was sent off in the 45th minute of Morecambe's League Two home game with Tranmere on January 30 for using foul and abusive language; the Football Association launched an investigation after an alleged homophobic slur was heard on the pitch

Morecambe midfielder Yann Songo'o has been charged by the Football Association for allegedly making a homophobic slur.

Songo'o was sent off by referee Paul Howard during Morecambe's Sky Bet League Two fixture at home to fellow promotion chasers Tranmere last month.

The Football Association launched an investigation after an alleged homophobic slur was heard on the pitch.

The FA said in a statement: "Morecambe FC's Yann Songo'o has been charged with an "aggravated breach" of FA Rule E3 following their EFL League Two fixture against Tranmere Rovers FC on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

"It is alleged that the midfielder used abusive and/or insulting language towards an opponent during the 45th minute of the fixture, which is contrary to FA Rule E3.1, and that this constitutes an "aggravated breach", as defined in FA Rule E3.2, because the language included a reference to sexual orientation.

"Yann Songo'o has until Wednesday, February 24, 2021 to provide a response."

Morecambe said last week that they "abhor abuse of any sort, be it be on the grounds of race, colour, religion, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, age, disability or sexual orientation".

The club added they would release a further statement once they had received the referee's final report.

Kick It Out tweeted their support for a statement issued by Tranmere's LGBT+ and allies supporters group Rover and Out, and also for the wider fight against homophobia in football, saying: "There is no place for homophobic language in football. It is damaging and hurtful. As role models, players in particular should be mindful of the impact of their words."

